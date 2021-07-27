7-Eleven dips into pineapple whip and more cold treats in Dallas

When the temperature climbs, one craves cold things as a respite — even if turns out that consuming cold things can ultimately make you hotter.

But let's not get hung up on the particulars of thermoregulation. Instead, let's seek out these three cold items, all new to Dallas-Fort Worth, all nice and icy.

New Slurpees

7-Eleven has introduced three new limited-time fruity Slurpee flavors, and they're an especially fruity bunch:

Blueberry Lemonade Bliss - Imagine lemonade with a (sweet & sour) berry boost makeover, made with real sugar and juice

Pineapple Whip - Bright yellow Slurpee is a cool blend of pineapple & whipped cream

Peach Perfect - Peach Perfect is made with juice, is peachy in every way and has a light, slightly tart, refreshing taste

The pineapple whip is very au courant, as it summons the trendy Dole Whip, a frozen pineapple concoction first served at Disneyland's Enchanted Tiki Room and Tiki Juice Bar in 1986, that's been popping up at bars and restaurants around Dallas. (Disney recently released a recipe - but one that had dairy in it - prompting Dole to release their true-blue nondairy version. Both recipes are available here.)

DQ Blizzard

The particulars of thermoregulation state that the fat content in ice cream makes your body warmer. The initial reaction is cooling, but fat moves slowly through the digestive system, so it takes more energy to digest, and your body heats up.

But who is dwelling on what happens down the road. There's a new monthly flavor of DQ's blizzard, their thick blended soft-serve shake: The Reese's Extreme Blizzard Treat which combines Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, Reese's Pieces, chocolate and peanut butter topping, and DQ vanilla soft-serve.

It's available in a mini, small, medium and large size cup throughout August.

Cocktail smoothies

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is jumping on the mocktail trend with two cocktail-inspired smoothies and edible straws for summer 2021. One is a new flavor, and the other is the return of a fan-favorite.

Watermelon Mojito Smoothie returns for the summer. It's made from fresh watermelon, strawberries, fresh mint, and lime.

Mango Berry Cosmo Smoothie is a nonalcoholic twist on the classic Cosmo with mango, strawberries, cranberries, and lime.

Here's a cool thing: Both are served with a Sorbos edible lime-flavored straw for a unique, tangy, citrus finish.

Sounds like a great eco-friendly alternative to plastic, but alas, the straw is made of beet sugar and a bovine gelatin base. Bovine being an animal product, which is not eco-anything. It's cool and transparent of them to identify the ingredients, it's just too bad there is never an easy way to be eco-anything.

The smoothies are available through August 31.