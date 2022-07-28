Company settles in Dallas to launch its plant-based protein empire

Dallas is now home to an exciting plant-based enterprise that makes healthy proteins not from animals. Called Better Balance, the company started out in Spain, then Mexico, but its U.S. headquarters are Dallas.

Their products can be used just as you would with regular meat type things in recipes such as burgers, tacos, soups, sandwiches, and pastas.

Their lineup includes:

Shreds, which can be marinated as chicken, beef, pork, or fish and provide a blank canvas allowing anyone to be a food artist and create incredible dishes

Grounds, perfect for Bolognese pasta, plant-based meatballs, and hamburgers

Hot Dogs, great for grilling and summer holiday celebrations

Sour Cream and Cheese Sauce for dairy-free queso and nachos

They are currently available as a wholesale item and are found in more than 300 restaurants, theme parks, stadiums, and music festivals, including the Frisco RoughRiders stadium in Frisco.

Their newest partnership is Case del Vegano, an acclaimed vegan restaurant in Oak Cliff who are using their products for pupusas, garlic chicken nachos, and Southwestern chicken quesadillas.

But their parent company, Sigma, a multinational food company, has plans to start selling them directly to consumers later this year.

Dallas seemed like the right launch point, says a spokesperson, due to what they say is a diverse local culinary scene, where they can test items. They're also taking advantage of Dallas' reputation as a travel hub, with easy connectivity to their international teams in Mexico and Spain.

San Antonio eatery Frida Mexican Restaurant and Bar added Better Balance products to their menu to serve the growing audience for plant-based foods, says executive chef Sofia Sada.

"We want to serve customers who live a plant-based diet or someone who is simply feeling adventurous and wants to try something new," Sada says. "Plant-based meats are on a steady rise, and I find it important to adapt by offering menu options that could reach a broader audience of diners. Of all the available options, I find that Better Balance is best tasting, and allows me to create delicious dishes for all our patrons without compromising flavor and texture."