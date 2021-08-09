These are the 9 best food and drink events in Dallas this week

Expand your culinary palate this week with food events featuring Indian, West African, Filipino, and vegan cuisine. Folks can also get artistic with a watercolor and drawing class paired with hors d’oeuvres and champagne, and a chocolate bonbon painting class. End the week sipping rosé at a festival highlighting the blush-colored wine.

Wednesday, August 11

Art & Champagne at Davio’s

Grandscape’s Italian steakhouse will host a workshop featuring noted fashion illustrator Dallas Shaw, who’ll lead participants through a freehand drawing and watercolor class. The $65 ticket price (plus tax and gratuity) includes an array of appetizers, including tuna tartare and shucked oysters, and a fancy Veuve Clicquot Champagne tasting. The workshop will take place from 4-6 pm.

Bollywood at Legacy Hall

The Plano food hall will host a Bollywood-themed movie night complete with Indian cuisine, henna tattoo art, and Bollywood dance performances. Grab grub from Blist’r Indian Kitchen, which offers dishes like chicken tikka masala, beef coconut curry and samosas. Then stay for a screening of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara on the hall’s 24-foot projector screen. Gather a group and reserve a table ($100), which comes with six $10 Legacy Hall gift cards, one bucket of beer or bottle of wine, and a box of candy and soft drinks in true movie night fashion. Show time starts at 7:30 pm.

Thursday, August 12

Dogs Days of Summer in Victory Park

Hot summer nights just got cooler with Victory Park’s new pet-friendly happy hour series. From 5-7 pm, dogs and their owners can visit for dog-friendly libations from Dog City, wine pairings from Burgundy Swine, and “CapPOOCHinos” from Café Victoria. There’ll also be live music, a luxury photo booth, and even a canine-friendly escape room game. The event will take place each Thursday for the remainder of August.

Friday, August 13

Abinchin & Landon Winery Pop-Up Restaurant

The Coppell Winery at Cypress Waters will feature cuisine from Abinchin, a West African-inspired concept aiming to secure a brick-and-mortar home soon. The pop-up menu will be offered Friday through Sunday from 4-10 pm. The $20 ticket price only reserves your spot and will be deducted from the final bill.

Saturday, August 14

Pinoy Food and Music Festival

Partake in Filipino street food at this inaugural food and music festival set to take place at Tambayan Sports Bar and Grill. Various cart vendors will sell their specialties at the event, which will run from 10 am-5 pm. Admission is $5 in advance or $7 at the door.

Cotton Patch Cafe Anniversary Celebration

The home cooking chain celebrates its 32nd anniversary with a Chicken-Fried Birthday. All locations will offer $5 Chicken Fried Chicken and Chicken Fried Steak with mashed potatoes and green beans (valid for dine-in or pick-up only), 11 am-10 pm.

Dallas Vegan Tour

Join the editor of VegWorld magazine on a motorcoach ride to tour and taste the best of vegan fare around Dallas. The mystery list of stops won’t be revealed until arrival. Tickets are $61 and folks may BYOB on the bus. The tour will run from 12:30-4:30 pm.

Rosé Fest at Burgundy Swine

The Victory Park wine bar will host a rosé all day party, where guests can taste more than 20 rosés from six different wine vendors. The $45 ticket also comes with choice of charcuterie box. There’ll be live music on the dog-friendly patio. The event will run from 3-6 pm.

Hand-Painted Bonbons at Kate Weiser Chocolate

Each student will learn and practice the four steps required for creating and painting chocolate bonbons, from ganache-making 101 to shelling with professional equipment. Participants will leave with a 15-piece artist bonbon collection to take home. Tickets are $100 per person and the class begins at 7 pm.