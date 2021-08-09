Popular Dallas distillery expands to Fort Worth's trendiest dining district

A Dallas County booze-maker is expanding west: Lockwood Distilling Co., a combination distillery-eatery in Richardson, will open a second location called the Lockwood Distilling Co. Bottle Shop, in Fort Worth.

It'll open in a sweet vintage brick building at 1411 W. Magnolia Ave., in the trendy Near Southside, in the same block as hot spots The Usual, The Lazy Moose, and Nonna Tata.

According to a release, will open in late September.

Lockwood is from husband-and-wife Evan and Sally Batt, who opened their Richardson location in October 2019 with a line of spirits that included vodkas in flavors such as cinnamon rum and hibiscus. They just won a 2021 Microliquor Award for their Triple Gold Hibiscus Vodka and Single Gold Bourbon.

Evan previously worked at beverage companies such as Desert Door Distillery, Glazer's, and Imperial Brands, Sally had a passion for making connections, and they shared a love of food.

They opened only a few months before the pandemic and were among the companies that pivoted quickly into making hand sanitizer. With help from their neighbors, they set up a socially-distanced patio in the parking lot and in the past few months have completed the expansion of a 4,000-square-foot production and storage warehouse and market for Lockwood merchandise and bottles.

The new outpost on Magnolia evokes the Richardson original with a black-and-white industrial aesthetic, natural woods, dark metals, and a covered patio where they'll host live music.

The space features their trademark custom artwork including familiar faces like Biggie Smalls and Dolly Parton (their original has a portrait of Will Ferrell).

The menu is from executive chef Julio Ortiz (The Ritz-Carlton, Knife Steakhouse, Dallas Cowboys), and includes Poblano Pimento Cheese, Dirty South Pie, and their Smoked Bologna Sandwich.

General manager will be Sean Masucci, who has vast experience in the microbrewery and tequila businesses, and as the release notes, has a beard, which is "a true LWDC characteristic."

"We are thrilled to bring our division of the community, charity, and craft spirits to Magnolia Avenue in the Near Southside Village," Evan says in a statement. "Fort Worth has grown gracefully and even as a big city, it still maintains a small-town feel, which makes us feel right at home."