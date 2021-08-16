These are the 8 best food and drink events in Dallas this week

There’s opportunity for lots of noshing this week, with multiple events taking on the tasting format, but one that's clearly the best (not that we are in any way biased). There’ll be a charcuterie class, tasting stations paired with wine, a Hatch chile-inspired buffet, and a tour of burgers, barbecue, tacos and pizza. Loosen the pant strings and dig in.

Wednesday, August 18

Wine Social at Haywire Uptown

The Dallas restaurant will partner with California’s DAOU Vineyards for a wine tasting paired with hors d’oeuvres. Nosh at six different tasting stations while a sommelier from DAOU talks through the wines. Tickets are $45 and the social will run from 5-7 pm.

Thursday, August 19

CultureMap Dallas-Fort Worth Tastemaker Awards

The time has finally come for the most anticipated foodie event of the year. CultureMap's Tastemaker Awards, our annual celebration of the best in DFW food and drink, will culminate in a signature tasting event and awards ceremony at 7 pm at Fashion Industry Gallery in downtown Dallas. Attendees will dine on bites and sips from nominated restaurants and bars while emcee CJ Starr reveals the winners. Read up on all the nominees here and buy tickets ($75 general, $125 VIP) here.

Hatch Chile Festival Buffet at Blue Mesa Grill

It’s an opportunity to partake in an evening buffet at the Southwest restaurant, known for its Sunday brunch buffet. Hatch chile specialties will range from fish stew and chicken piccata with Hatch lime butter to shrimp chile rellenos and a street taco bar. There’ll also be $5 Hatch chile palomas. The buffet is $24 per person and will run from 5- 9 pm at all Blue Mesa Grill locations.

Saturday, August 21

Pressed Grand Opening with Addison Community Garden

Pressed, a cold-pressed juice and plant-based treats brand, will host a grand opening for its newest location in Addison at Prestonwood Place, 5290 Belt Line Rd. # 104. The event will feature free products for the first 100 attendees, a donation check presentation to the local Addison Community Garden, and a sustainable gardening workshop hosted by Addison Community Garden volunteers. The entire event takes place 10 am-4 pm and is free to show up and attend.

Dallas Bites and Sights Tour: Best BBQ, Pizza, Taco and Burger

Hop aboard a motor coach for well-rounded taste of Texas. This tour will make four stops: one for barbecue, a burger, a taco and some pizza. All are deemed some of the best in Dallas. Tickets are $66 per person and the bus departs at 12:30 pm. Alcoholic beverages may be purchased at each establishment.

30th annual Côtes du Coeur benefiting American Heart Association

The AHA's 2021 Côtes du Coeur fine wine and celebrity chef fundraiser is back, in person, at the Omni Dallas Hotel. The event will include a six-course dinner and wine pairings, along with one of the largest fine wine auctions in the Southwest. Featured Dallas chefs include Richard Chamberlain, Kent Rathbun, John Tesar, Dean Fearing, Dan Landsberg, Gerard Thompson, Janice Provost, and Eric Dreyer. For more information, visit the event website.

Sunday, August 22

Charcuterie in the Sky at Reunion Tower

Take your charcuterie board skills to new heights at this sky-high class located in the Geo-Deck of Reunion Tower. The Sunday afternoon class will be led by Board & Table, and participants will get to take their completed board. Class is $60 and begins at 5:30 pm. Wine and beverages will be available for purchase.

Monday, August 23

Aperture Wine Dinner at Sevy’s Grill

The Preston Royal fine-dining restaurant will host a four-course dinner paired with Aperture Cellars Bordeaux varietals from California. The event will begin with a wine reception and amuse bouche at 6:30 pm. Reservations are $125 per person, plus tax and gratuity.