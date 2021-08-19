Every day, Central Market chefs craft restaurant-quality entrees and an array of seasonal sides, salads, dips, and sweets to make meal planning or last-minute menus a breeze.

With a variety of options — from brisket and beef bourguignon to lobster mac 'n cheese and overnight oats — there’s something to please everyone.

So whether you're feeding a houseful or grabbing dinner for one this weekend, stop by Central Market for mealtime in no time.

Here are a few favorites for you to simply heat, serve, and savor:

Feed the family

Family casseroles are hearty and delicious one-dish dinners that are ready to heat and eat. Look for flavors like baked ziti, ranch chicken, and cowboy casserole. These family-sized meals feed four to six people.

Or gather your hungry crew around a plump and juicy fire-roasted rotisserie chicken with your favorite chef-made sides, like the fall specialty Moroccan barley salad.

Dinner for one or two

Right-sized dinners with mains and sides made fresh daily, prepackaged, and ready for easy pickup. Enjoy chef-made meals such as harissa chicken, grilled flank steak, and grilled salmon with orzo.

Or build your own meal, choosing from the chef-prepared case that's filled with such mouthwatering items as rosemary chicken breasts, turkey meatloaf, garlic mashed potatoes, and green beans amandine.

Forget the drive-thru

It’s not just dinner where Central Market chefs shine. Start the day with breakfast tacos, overnight oats, cold-pressed juices, and your morning coffee.

Or take a lunch break and enjoy a towering, freshly prepared deli sandwich starring the signature in-house roasted meats, bakery breads, and not a sad fast-food burger in sight.

You’ll also find salads, sushi, and soups galore, all ready for easy grab-and-go. Be sure to look for salad medley snack packs featuring grilled shrimp, tarragon chicken, and even vegan options.

Easy entertaining

Inviting folks over for a little happy hour reprieve or a simple patio gathering with the neighbors on a Saturday night is a no-hassle event when you pick up pre-made cheese and charcuterie boards.

Serve pairings such as sopressata salami and Manchego cheese with Marcona almonds, dried apricots, and cranberries. You’ll also find Genoa salami, creminelli calabrese, pepperoni, and more. Just grab a few bottles (or cans!) of wine or six-packs of beer, and you’re ready to roll.

Game-day ready

Sports and snacks go hand in hand, so make sure you get your hands on Central Market's scratch-made dips, spreads, salsas, and queso.

Try signature items like the beer cheddar cheese spread, chile con queso, and spinach dip, all made fresh daily. And whatever you do, don’t miss the famous Love Dip — it’s a Central Market cult favorite. Serve the tomatoey, garlicky dip cold with crackers, chips, veggies, or anything, really.

For the kids

You’ll also find plenty of tasty options for small hands, like brown-bag lunches featuring PBJ and fruit, kid-friendly salad medleys with savory tuna and couscous or grilled chicken and hummus, and fresh-cut fruit, veggies, and pre-packed dips.

Did you know you can ask the sushi chefs to make special rolls filled with your child’s favorite sushi ingredients? There really is something for everyone at Central Market.

---

Central Market Preston Royal is now open — stop by at 10720 Preston Rd.