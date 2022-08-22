These are the 9 best food and drink events in Dallas this week

Glimpses of fall appear on this week’s event list. There’s a “fall tasting series” that launches at a Dallas hotel restaurant, a restaurant special to celebrate National Red Wine Day, and one of the first big food and wine festivals of the season. But it’s still officially summer, which means warm weather flavors continue to dominate. A seafood and wine pairing dinner, taqueria pop-up, and a special on a famous frozen beverage round out the list.

Wednesday, August 24

Dallas Symphony Orchestra Wine and Food Festival

One of the first big foodie festivals of fall is presented at the Meyerson Symphony Center as a fundraiser for the DSO. Festival passes are $250, Weekender passes are $700, and individual tickets vary by event. The events include:

Season’s Peak Wine Dinner at Carraba’s

The Houston-based Italian chain will share summer flavors at their peak during this four-course wine dinner. Menu highlights include fontina and prosciutto-stuffed chicken with basil lemon butter sauce and berries and butter cake with vanilla ice cream. Dinner is $55 per person, plus tax and gratuity, and begins at 6:30 pm, at participating locations. Reservations required.

Thursday, August 25

Fall Tasting Series at Hotel ZaZa

The glitzy Uptown hotel will kick off a monthly wine and spirits tasting series on Thursday at its restaurant Dragonfly, featuring a different theme each month. August’s theme is white wine, and four wines will be paired with accompanying hors d’oeuvres. Tickets are $75 per person, plus tax, and the tasting will run from 6-8 pm.

Trompo Homecoming

A popular Dallas taco shop will host a pop-up ahead of its reopening this fall. Trompo owner Luis Olvera has relocated his taqueria more than once in recent years, and says he feels like his upcoming new Oak Cliff location at 337 W. Jefferson Blvd. will be a great fit. Until then, satisfy your cravings this Thursday starting at 6 pm at 626 W. Davis St., where Olvera will serve tacos al carbon, fajita tacos, aguas frescas, and more.

Saturday, August 27

Bring Your Own Cup Day at 7-Eleven

If it fits in a cup, fill ‘er up. The convenience store chain is reprising Bring Your Own Cup Day by encouraging its rewards members to bring in any vessel to fill with their favorite Slurpee flavor for $1.99. From fishbowls to cookie jars, all creative containers are welcome. "We want customers to build the Slurpee drink of their dreams while having fun with their vessel of choice — and we can't wait to see some of the creative cups they come up with,” Dennis Phelps, 7-Eleven proprietary beverages senior product director, said in a statement. The special is valid at participating locations.

Fat Straws 20th Anniversary

The Dallas-based boba tea and mochi doughnut shop will celebrate 20 years in business with an all-day special at all five area locations. Visit any Fat Straws outlet for 20 percent off all doughnuts and drinks from 11 am-9 pm and enter for a chance to win a $200 gift card. Menu offerings include milk teas, smoothies, milkshakes, coffee, and Fat Straws’ signature mochi doughnuts — chewy pastries fried with mochi powder. Fat Straws has locations in Dallas, Plano, Richardson, and Arlington.

Sunday, August 28

National Red Wine Day at Cantina Laredo

Visit the Frisco or Addison locations of the Tex-Mex chain for half-price bottles of red wine all day to celebrate National Red Wine Day. But don’t forget that all glasses and bottles are always half-price every Wednesday from 4-7 pm in the bar.

Sunday, August 28

California Dreamin’ Wine Tasting at Zin Zen Wine Bistro

The McKinney wine bar and bistro invites guests to explore the different wine regions of California during this afternoon tasting. Guests will get to sample five wines paired with charcuterie. Tickets are $45 and the tasting begins at 3 pm.

Monday, August 29

Foley Wine Dinner at Sea Breeze Fish Market & Grill

The Plano seafood destination will partner with the popular Santa Rosa, California wine brand for a five-course wine pairing dinner. Wines to be featured will come from the labels Banshee, Chalone, High Haven, and Chalk Hill. Menu highlights include seared tuna au poivre with Banshee “Ten of Cups” brut, sous vide crispy skin duck breast with Chalk Hill Estate red, and pinot noir-poached king salmon paired with High Haven pinot noir. Dinner is $125 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Arrive by 6 pm for cocktail hour before a 7 pm dinnertime start.