These are the 9 best food and drink events in Dallas this week

Two bakeries are celebrating big birthdays this week, and customers get to partake in the sweet celebrations. The long holiday weekend will bring opportunity for fair food and one big luau, perfect for last summer hurrahs. Save room for an olive oil tasting, oyster and whiskey pairing, an Italian wine tasting sip-and-shop, and more.

Tuesday, August 30

Cousins Maine Lobster at Elmwood Neighborhood of Oak Cliff

Maine lobster food truck seen on Shark Tank is wrapping up its August with a stop in the Elmwood neighborhood of Oak Cliff, at 1130 Elmwood Blvd., plying lobster rolls, lobster tots, lobster grilled cheese, and more, from 5-8 pm. The truck's September schedule, including stops in Keller, Euless, Carrollton, and Richardson, is listed here.

Artisanal Olive Oil and Premium Wine Pairing Experience at Lone Star Wine Cellars

Partake in a guided wine, gourmet bread, and artisan olive oil tasting at this McKinney wine bar. Participants will receive a wine flight of five wines to be paired with five olive oils from Spice & Tea Merchants in downtown McKinney. Tickets are $42 and the tasting will run from 7-8:30 pm.

Wednesday, August 31

Oceans & Oysters at SER Steak + Spirits

Visit the sky-high Hilton Anatole steakhouse for this whiskey and seafood tasting. Participants will sample three Jefferson’s Ocean Aged at Sea whiskeys paired with raw seafood hors d’oeuvres. The tasting is $75 per person and starts at 6:30 pm.

Thursday, September 1

Free Cake Day at Nothing Bundt Cakes

To celebrate the bundt chain’s 25th birthday, all Nothing Bundt Cake locations will give away free individually wrapped Confetti Bundlets to the first 250 customers. Nothing Bundt Cakes has locations in Dallas, Plano, Arlington, Fort Worth, Frisco, Southlake, Burleson, McKinney, Lewisville, Flower Mound, Allen, Hurst, and Lake Worth.

Fair Fare on the Square in Garland

Festival fare will be featured all month long at participating Garland Square restaurants during Fair Fare on the Square. The themed specials were started by restaurateurs back in 2020 when the State Fair of Texas was canceled due to the pandemic. Now more than a dozen restaurants are participating. Menu highlights include fried elote bites at Dos Banderas, footlong corndogs and fried peach cobbler at Intrinsic Smokehouse & Brewery, and loaded funnel cakes at Churroland. Specials will run through September 30.

Emporium Pies 10th Birthday

The Bishop Arts gourmet pie destination turns 10 years old on September 1, and there’ll be specials at all four DFW locations to celebrate. Visit for a slice of the limited edition Smorgasbord pie — a brownie pie with a graham cracker crust, marshmallow meringue, and festive sprinkles, available all of September. Emporium will also offer a one-day special Chicken Lickin savory pie, made with puff pastry filled with chicken, veggies, and gravy. Emporium also has locations in McKinney, Deep Ellum, and Fort Worth.

Summer Sips & Bites at Eataly

The high-end Italian grocer and dining destination will celebrate the end of summer with a store-wide tasting event. Summer Sips & Bites will let guests sample more than 20 Italian wines paired with cuisine from chef-curated tasting stations. Dishes will include Wagyu arrosticini, handmade pasta and meatballs, artisan salami, and more. Tickets are $65 per person and arrival times include 5:30 pm, 6:30 pm, and 7:30 pm.

Saturday, September 3

Lakewood Brewing Company presents Punktoberfest

Lakewood Brewing Co will highlight the end of summer and the start of Pumpkin Spice season with its annual Punktoberfest, featuring the seasonal debut of its most popular seasonal lager, Punkel. Events at the Dallas brewery, taproom and beergarden — which just opened a kitchen — will include stein-hoisting, beer poking, lager drinking, and pretzel noshing. Festivities will run 11 am-9 pm.

Sunday, September 4

Labor Day Weekend Luau at Legacy Hall

Enjoy live hula and fire dancers, Jimmy Buffet and Kenny Chesney cover bands, a family-friendly limbo competition, tiki cocktails, and poke bowls during this afternoon beach-themed party at Legacy Hall. Tickets range from $15 to general admission to $60 for VIP, which includes a specialty poke bowl by Horu Sushi (pick up from 4-7 pm) and one tiki drink in a collectible cup. Or book a balcony lounge ($300 for six guests), which comes with prime viewing of the stage and dedicated cocktail service. Doors open at 2 pm.