Football, hockey, soccer, baseball, basketball — no matter which sport you support, it's way more fun to watch your favorite teams play when you're surrounded by other cheering fans.

But where to head for some cold drinks, hot food, and big sports action? In the spirit of CultureMap's newest signature event, The Tailgate, we're celebrating a season of sports with insider intel on all the ways you can enjoy it. (P.S. Tickets are on sale now).

Though by no means exhaustive, this list highlights sports bars in Dallas that are definitely worth your overtime.

Christies

This tried-and-true staple gave us a scare in 2020 when it shuttered its Uptown location after 30 years, but thankfully reopened the next year on Greenville Avenue. Now it boasts even more TVs and seating than before plus three full bars, specialty cocktails and wine on tap, games, and an Instagrammable rooftop.

Walk-On's Bistreaux & Bar

New Orleans Saints superstar Drew Brees and his wife Brittany co-own this Baton Rouge-based chain, which features Louisiana cuisine and a full bar in a game-day atmosphere at Grandscape in The Colony. Come prepared for a menu that sports fried seafood platters, pasta, burgers, sandwiches, and wraps in addition to po'boys, fried oysters, gumbo, fried alligator, and boudin balls.

Moxie's Grill & Bar

Owned by Tom Gaglardi, proprietor of the Dallas Stars, this Canadian-based chain has three locations in North Texas: Uptown Dallas, Plano, and Southlake. Floor-to-ceiling windows subvert the typical cave-like atmosphere of a sports bar, as does the elevated American classics that populate the menu. But don't worry: There are still plenty of TVs and draft beer options.

Yogi's Sushi & Sports Bar

Craving something other than burgers or brats for game day? Try freshly made sushi at this Casa Linda Plaza joint, which is a collab between Dan Barbara, who founded Yogi's Home Plate sports bar in Lake Highlands, and Armando Ramirez, owner of Deep Sushi, the venerable sushi bar in Deep Ellum. TVs aren't confined to the bar area, but line the walls of the restaurant, giving everyone a great view.

PhD

Also known as Pour House Dallas, this Oak Cliff sports bar is equally known for its hangover brunch and covered patio, which provides great people-watching as concert-goers head next door to the Kessler Theater. A curated selection of local drafts complements the 26 TVs and friendly service.

ChopShop Victory Park

Conveniently located right next to the American Airlines Center, you have the option to either drop in for a pint before or after a game or post up in front of the Jumbrotron until the buzzer sounds. Ideal for when you want to feel a part of the action, but not actually cough up the dough for tickets.

Sidecar Social

This fun outdoor bar is from On Deck Concepts, founded by Brent Tipps, founder of BoomerJack’s sports bar. There are two: one in Addison and another set to open this fall at The Star in Frisco (which also happens to be the headquarters for the Dallas Cowboys). Frisco's massive 15,000-square-foot space will feature craft cocktails and bites, games, karaoke, live music, TVs, and an all-season patio.

Yard House

A massive circular bar dominates the middle of this Addison eatery, pouring 100-plus beers into "yards" (hence the name). Pull up a barstool or cozy up in a deep booth and watch the more than 20 TVs while ordering sophisticated appetizers and entrees from the gigantic menu.

Cedar Springs Tap House

It may look like your typical old-school sports bar, but remember that it's on Cedar Springs and therefore very supportive of the LGBTQ+ community. Food comes in baskets, beer is mostly domestic (and a lot Texas), and there's a different special each day. Time your Sunday football-watching with brunch for even more bang for your buck, or come stay late on Saturdays for the drag show.

Draft Sports Bar & Lounge

This hangout in the downtown Sheraton Dallas is 4,000 square feet of sports nirvana, with memorabilia and TVs galore. The only caveat is that it doesn't open until 5 pm, so save it for those night games.

---

CultureMap's The Tailgate is happening October 13 at The Empire Room. Head here to buy Early Bird tickets while they last.