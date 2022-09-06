Newest bar on Dallas' Henderson Ave: A South Texas-style ice house

A new ice-house-style restaurant and bar has sprung up on Dallas' Henderson Avenue. Called Willie D's, it's said to pay homage to a classic South Texas icehouse, but with an elevated twist, of course, and will open on Friday, September 9 at 2929 N. Henderson Ave, AKA the former Uno Mas space.

Willie D's is from native South Texans and co-owners Gary Stapleton and chef Brad Miller, who's been cooking in Dallas for more than 15 years.

According to a release, the bar is named for Stapleton's father.

"Willie D's is a tribute to his love for the classic South Texas icehouse," Stapleton says in a statement. "It was where cold beer, good food, country music and dominoes were a nightly occurrence. The icehouse was where everyone came together and talked about their day, local sports and where business deals were solidified over a cold beer. He knew every person who came through the door; it was a spot where you could kick your feet up and relax after a long day. This is the heart and soul of Willie D's."

Miller's menu features burgers, tacos with fresh tortillas, grilled oysters, and loaded cheese fries.

"One thing I learned working in the industry almost my entire life is the ultimate necessity is consistency," Miller says. "So I designed the menu to be just that. It is simple, consistent, approachable with an elevated flair and one where you can find your go-to dishes but also explore new takes on classics."

In addition to burgers, the menu also has a Willie Dog, featuring two Wagyu hot dogs from Ham's Meat Market in McKinney, done Chicago-style with sport peppers, tomato, pickle, relish, and mustard.

Loaded fries options include:

Call Me Sous - cheddar, pepper jack, scallions, caramelized onion, diced jalapeño, over easy egg, elote corn, coleslaw

Pulling My Chain - pulled pork carnitas, red onion, bourbon BBQ sauce, cheddar, slaw, cornichons, and pickles

You Know the Spot - elote corn, cotija cheese, cilantro, lime crema, chili powder, and optional crushed Flaming Hot Cheetos

Tacos include Carnitas, Chicken Tinga, Barbacoa, and The Muchacho with a flour tortilla with refried beans wrapped around a crispy corn tortilla shell, ground beef, shredded lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and lime crema.

Oyster options range from Rockefeller to Crab Stuffed to Black & Blue to Bacon BBQ.

The beverage program features wine by the glass, beer, and cocktails such as a Spicy Habanero Margarita, Rosemary Bourbon Cocktail, Blood Orange Sangria, and the CBD Mule with Tito’s vodka, mint, and Mad Tasty Martha Stewart CBD drops.

The restaurant is a 4,500-square-foot space with seating for 80 inside and 25 on the patio.

"Patrons will feel the heartbeat of Willie D's plastered across the walls with artwork that tells a story of who Willie D is and maybe even catch a glimpse of the man himself that inspired the restaurant," Stapleton says.