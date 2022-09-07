Modern Mexican restaurant from Las Vegas shimmies into Dallas' Deep Ellum

A Las Vegas restaurant group is opening a grandiose Mexican spot on the edge of Deep Ellum in Dallas. Called La Neta Cocina Y Lounge, it's from 81/82 Group, founded by industry veteran Ryan Labbe, and will open at the newly constructed three-building development called The Epic in 2023.

This represents Labbe and 81/82 Group’s first venture outside of its flagship location in Las Vegas, which opened in 2021.

According to a release, the restaurant will feature the same "unapologetically unique" experience as the Vegas original. Here's a good sentence: Locally-sourced ingredients with bold flavors of the border will fulfill the senses with arousing fragrances and crave-worthy fare offering an array of options for every palate.

The menu includes:

ceviche with choice of shrimp or cauliflower, that's cool to have a choice

fajitas

lobster enchiladas

skirt steak with chorizo

"trashed potato" topped with lobster and skirt steak

oysters

calamari

albondigas/meatballs

beef or tuna tartar, also cool to offer a choice

A quintet of dishes "for the table" includes paella, a whole fish, short rib barbacoa with polenta, and a taco spread with choices from steak, shrimp, chicken, and mushroom pastor.

They're open for lunch and brunch, with breakfast tostadas, barbacoa hash, waffle bread pudding, and avocado toast.

Dishes are said to be elegantly plated works of art.

The cocktail program is centered on tequilas and mezcals, with fresh and seasonal ingredients. In Vegas, they have three margaritas on tap including one with mango puree.

The release says that the design hopes to transcend its guests from the every day to a luxurious culinary and visual escape meant to feel as if you are in the heart of the jungle in Tulum, Mexico. Transcend seems like an odd verb choice, but totally get what they're saying.

They'll incorporate nature into the dining experience with live accents including a living wall-art installation with lush greenery that they hope will create the ultimate getaway from reality.

Labbe is a whizkid who began his career as a consultant working for hospitality groups such as The Light Group, Wynn, Hakkasan, and Drais. In addition to La Neta, they also have another Mexican concept called Mas Por Favor, which they opened inadvertently right at the beginning of the pandemic in January 2020.

Labbe says he's been waiting for the opportunity to expand the La Neta brand and finds The Epic in "downtown Dallas" to be perfect. Yes yes, it's actually just outside downtown, but cut the guy some slack, he's from Vegas.

"We look forward to entering the Dallas community and catering to locals and tourists alike," he says. "We are honored to be adding to the culture that is expanding to the area's vast selection of restaurants and plan on providing an unapologetically unique dining experience to the heart of Dallas."