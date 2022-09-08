Portillo's swings back through to Dallas to preview famed Chicago hot dog

Cult hot dog classic Portillo's, the fast-casual chain serving Chicago-style favorites, is hitting Dallas in September with a two-week tour, to serve up its famed Chicago-style fare ahead of its opening its first restaurant in Dallas-Fort Worth in The Colony this fall.

From September 12-24, Portillo's will make at least 10 stops in a 32-foot Beef Bus, serving a quartet of dishes including Chicago-style hot dogs with all the fixings.

If this sounds familiar, you're not wrong. The bus toured the region once already in July. Sales were obviously sufficient to warrant a return trip.

The menu is the same as the last run and will include:

Chicago-style hot dog with everything: mustard, relish, celery salt, chopped onions, tomatoes, kosher pickle, and sport peppers on a steamed poppyseed bun

Italian Beef Sandwich, a mini version, served on French bread, and topped with sweet peppers or hot giardiniera peppers

Polish Sausage with everything: mustard, celery salt, chopped onions, tomatoes, kosher pickle, and sport peppers on a poppyseed bun

Maxwell Street Polish Sausage with yellow mustard and sliced grilled onions

The Beef Bus will follow the below route/schedule. They post an opening time, but not a closing time since they close when they run out of food. Apparently there were issues in July of running out of food, and as such, Portillo's reserves the right to cut off the line accordingly. Surely they know that this kind of thing, this limited availability, only stokes desire more keenly. Anyway, you've been warned, no complaining.

Here's the when and where:

Tuesday, September 13-Wednesday, September 14, 10:30 am: Dallas Arboretum, Gate 4: 8720 Garland Rd. Open for lunch, while supplies last. (NOTE: The Arboretum charges a $10 entry fee for non-members, so add that to your bill.)

Friday, September 16, 2 pm: Harvest House, 331 E Hickory St., Denton. Open through dinner, while supplies last.

Saturday, September 17-Sunday, September 18, 11 am: Taste of Oak Cliff, 221 W. 12th St. Event hours are 11 am-7 pm, but don't forget "while supplies last." (NOTE: There's a $20 event entry fee.)

Tuesday, September 20, 4 pm: Nebraska Furniture Mart, 5600 Nebraska Furniture Mart Dr, The Colony); Open for dinner, while supplies last.

Wednesday, September 21, 11 am: Truck Yard, 5624 Sears St. Open for lunch and dinner, while supplies last.

Thursday, September 22-Friday September 23, 11 am: Truck Yard, 5959 Grove Lane, The Colony. Open for lunch and dinner, while supplies last.

Saturday, September 24, 11 am: Texas Live!, 1650 E. Randol Mill Rd, Arlington. Open for lunch, while supplies last.