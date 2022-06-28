Portillo's deploys food truck to Dallas to preview its famed Chicago hot dog

Chicago-style hot dogs are coming to town via Portillo's, the fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites, which is bringing its Beef Bus food truck to tour Texas from July 11-23, offering a preview of its menu ahead of its first restaurant opening in Texas, later this year.

Over the course of two weeks, the Beef Bus will visit various cities, events and locations across North Texas.

Portillo’s is opening its first Texas location at the Grandscape complex, the largest mixed-use real estate, retail, entertainment and restaurant development in The Colony, with an opening targeted for the fall.

The visitation of the Beef Bus means Dallas can start foaming for its hot dogs, Italian beef sandwich, Italian or Maxwell Street Polish sausages, and crinkle-cut French fries.

Monday, July 11, 1:30 pm– 5 pm: Across the street from the future site of Portillo’s Restaurant at Grandscape in The Colony. All Beef Bus offerings are free.

Friday, July 15-Saturday, July 16, 9 am– 11 pm: Summer Truckin Nationals at AT&T Stadium

Sunday, July 17, 10 am–4 pm: Summer Truckin Nationals at AT&T Stadium

Tuesday, July 19, 4-8 pm: Klyde Warren Park

Thursday, July 21, 11 am–4 pm: "Christmas in July" at Grandscape, 5752 Grandscape Blvd., The Colony

Friday, July 22, 11 am–9 pm: Truck Yard at 5959 Grove Ln., The Colony

Saturday, July 23, 7–11 am: Denton Brewing Company, 200 E. McKinney St., Denton

The menu will include:

Chicago-style hot dog with everything, which includes mustard, relish, celery salt, freshly chopped onions, sliced red ripe tomatoes, kosher pickle and sport peppers piled onto a perfectly steamed poppy seed bun.

Italian Beef Sandwich

A mini version of Portillo’s famous Italian beef sandwich. Our beef is slow-roasted for four hours, thinly sliced, served on freshly baked French bread, and best topped with Portillo’s homemade, oven-roasted sweet peppers or hot giardiniera peppers.

Char-Grilled Polish Sausage

Char-grilled polish sausage, made like our Chicago-style hot dog with everything, includes mustard, celery salt, freshly chopped onions, sliced red ripe tomatoes, kosher pickle, and sport peppers piled onto a steamed poppy seed bun.

Char-Grilled Maxwell Street Polish Sausage with yellow mustard and sliced grilled onions

Portillo's will also be giving away limited-edition merchandise, from swimsuits to pool floats and more, to anyone who utters a secret code word when placing their order at the Beef Bus window. To learn the secret code word, follow @BeefBusOfficial on Instagram.