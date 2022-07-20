These jolly Christmas in July events bring merriment to a miserable month in Dallas

Baby, it's hellacious outside. As the summer scorcher goes on and on, let's rescue ourselves with visions of sugarplums, thoughts of frosty snowmen, and dreams of all things holiday.

These local "Christmas in July" events are here to bring joy and merriment to one long, sweaty month. After all, Christmas is just five months and some change away.

Santa Claus is coming to town, appearing at several places for photo opps. (Hello, Christmas card photos.) Don't worry — he's not requiring you to dig out your ugly sweaters, but an ugly T-shirt might just raise his spirits, too. Here are some holly jolly events and specials that'll get us jingling all the way ... at least until even-hotter August.

Christmas in July at Grandscape, July 21

Christmas in July comes early to the bustling shopping complex in The Colony, which hosts a festive event on the Grandscape Lawn from 5-8 pm Thursday, July 21. "Join Santa and Mrs. Claus as they take some time take time away from their summer vacation to meet with guests and take notes on everyone’s early Christmas wishes," they say. The event also will include a big wave surf inflatable and tropical water slide, airbrush tattoos, Jugo and Pappas Snow Cones snack pop-ups, and pictures with one of Santa’s reindeer. The event is free and family-friendly, and food and drinks will be available for purchase from individual food vendors, the buzziest of which is the Portillo's Beef Bus (details here).

Christmas in July at Lakewood Brewing, July 24

Santa will be donning his summer best for his first visit to this popular brewery's new-and-improved beer garden, and he wants guests to do the same. There'll be an "ugly T-shirt contest" with prizes for both humans and dogs. Even better, this Christmas in July shindig doubles as a beer release party. The brewery will pour its frosty new Hazelnut Temptress and Winter Warmer Ale releases. The Drifin' Outlaw Band will entertain from 12-3 pm, and summer tunes will continue until 5 pm, when the winners of the T-shirt contest are announced. There'll be food specials from the new kitchen and photo opps all day long, too.

Christmas in July at Dallas Arboretum, July 24

As the first big gift, admission to the Dallas Arboretum during the scorching month of July is just $5. (In the scorchier month of August, it's $3.) But on this particular Christmas in July Day, July 24, "Santa is taking a vacation away from the North Pole to visit the Dallas Arboretum," they say. From 11 am-2 pm, guests can get photos with Santa at the Wishing Well (free but donations accepted); at 11 am, Mrs. Claus will host Story Time at Pecan Grove; from 11 am-3 pm, Big D Kona Ice will be for sale. Before you go, be sure to get on the "nice list" for ...

Christmas in July Cookie Decorating Class at the Dallas Arboretum, July 24

Dream of a white Christmas while decorating holiday sugar cookies. Learn the basics of making and baking sugar cookie dough, then mix up royal icing for a lesson in professional decorating techniques. Participants get to decorate and take home six cookies. The class is $49 per person, or $39 for Arboretum members. Class will run from 1:15-2:45 pm.

Christmas in July at Parlor's Ice Creams, July 24-25

To get people out of the mid-summer slump, this still-new, old-fashioned ice cream parlor in Hillside Village will scoop out a holiday favorite for two "Christmas" days, July 24 and 25. "Rocky Rudolph" — a festive take on Rocky Road — consists of chocolate mint ice cream with house-baked chocolate cookie sandwiches and homemade marshmallows. Guests can drop by the shop, which will be decorated with Christmas lights and decor, from 12-9 pm both days. Rocky Rudolph will be served up in single, split single, or double scoops in a cup or a house-made waffle cone for these two days only, before it disappears again until the holiday season.

Christmas in July 2-for-1 specials at Facelogic Highland Park, through July 31

"During the sunny summer month of July, Santa's usually on vacation," the budget-minded Highland Park spa reminds. "The ornaments are still stashed away, and you haven't even started thinking about your holiday shopping list — until now." Get in the spirit with their Christmas in July specials, which include a few very giftable things — for yourself or someone else: $50 for two Airbrush Tans (Regularly $100); $59 for two Vitamin C Peel Upgrades (Regularly $118); $109 for two Microdermabrasions or Dermaplane Treatments (Regularly $218). Check the website or call the spa at 214-696-3223 for more information on the limited-time deals.

Santa's Summer Suite, Omni Dallas Hotel, through August 14

Santa Claus has come to town and he's staying at the Omni downtown. "Santa’s on vacation and wants to share his favorite summer getaway," says the hotel of this limited-time offer. The package offers a two-room Presidential Suite with 180-degree views of the Dallas skyline, reserved pool seating, $250 hotel spending credit (to be used anywhere in the hotel), daily chef’s selection of savory and sweet treats, complimentary nightly valet parking, and more. It runs $1,500-$2,000 nightly. Contact the hotel or book yourself a swanky staycation here by August 14. Too soon? Too close? Hold onto your Santa hat because pretty soon it'll be time for ...

Santa in September Sale at the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa, September 6-14

Santa lends his name to a big annual September sale at this luxury resort — a favorite Hill Country escape for Dallasites. Running September 6-14, the sale deals will be good for stays during the 2022 holiday season, November 16-December 30, 2022. Sale rates begin at $179 per night for a standard room (taxes and resort fees not included), and guests may book them using the rate code XCX on the resort’s website, www.jwsanantonio.com. JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa is a luxury destination 12 miles north of San Antonio International Airport. During the holidays, the resort gets festive with magical decor; thousands of twinkling lights; merry music; cheerful elves frolicking around; a nightly holiday light show; seasonal food and beverage offerings; and themed activities.