Kroger reboots in Frisco just in time for great supermarket battle of 2022

The supermarket throwdown is on in Frisco, and Kroger is readying for battle. The grocery store chain just celebrated the re-opening its store at 3205 Main St. on September 9 with pomp and circumstance, including a performance by the Wakeland High School Marching Band, samples, gift card giveaways, and a $1,000 check to the WHS Band Boosters Association.

The location closed temporarily in 2021 in order to undertake major renovations. A release says they were made with an emphasis on the unique needs of the community in mind. Take that, H-E-B.

Upgrades through the store include a new Murray's Cheese counter, Kroger's specialty cheese store-within-a-store, featuring fine cheese and charcuterie. Murray's began as a store in New York selling butter and eggs, before evolving into a fancy cheese shop, with whom Kroger forged a partnership in 2008. Kroger eventually acquired Murray's Cheese in 2017.

Other renovations include:

Upgrades to fresh departments, including produce, deli, bakery, and meat/seafood

New cold cases

Improvements to the front of the store for more convenient checkout

New signage and décor aesthetics

Flooring upgrades

They're also upgrading their wine selection and installing a climate-controlled case to feature the most elegant bottles.

The renovation was completed in the nick of time to preempt the earth-shattering imminent arrival of H-E-B, which will open on September 21 just a mile east.

The H-E-B store is located almost aggressively nearby at 4800 Main St., at Legacy Drive; the Kroger is at 3205 Main St., at the corner of Teel Parkway. It's a good thing they redid the floors; while all supermarkets across DFW will feel the H-E-B quake, this store is likely to feel it most profoundly.

If you are a grocery shopper in Frisco, you are at ground zero right now.

Kroger has been diligent on opening stores in Dallas' inner city neighborhoods and was also the entity that pretty much single-handedly turned Dallas from dry to wet, funding an initiative that resulted in all supermarkets being allowed to sell beer and wine.