H-E-B sets opening date for first supermarket in Dallas-Fort Worth

Mark it on your calendar in red: Texas supermarket chain H-E-B has finally set a date for the opening of its new store in Frisco, which will also be the first H-E-B location in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

Drumroll:

H-E-B will open the doors to its flagship store in Frisco on Wednesday September 21 at 6 am.

But according to a release, customers who want to get a head start on shopping can begin to schedule orders for H-E-B Curbside pickup starting on Monday, September 19 at 1 am.

Orders can be scheduled for pickup on opening day or up to 14 days in advance.

The H-E-B Frisco store is located at 4800 Main St., at the northeast corner of Legacy Drive. The store will be open seven days a week from 6 am-11 pm.

Should you visit on the first day? Not unless you like crowds.

That the opening was coming soon was foreshadowed by a hiring event the company hosted in July. Shipping containers full of goods were also spotted at the location a week ago. The clock was ticking.

The store will be huge, at 111,000 square feet, showcasing all the products and services H-E-B customers have come to expect. (By comparison, the new Sprouts Farmers Market grocery opening this fall at Abrams and Mockingbird in Lakewood will be 23,000 square feet.)

It will come with a full-service pharmacy with drive-thru, and a True Texas BBQ restaurant — named "best barbecue chain in Texas" by Texas Monthly — with its own drive-thru.

They'll also house a tortilla maker, to make corn tortillas every day, which is a big customer favorite.

Other features include a bakery with breads and cakes, deli, produce section, meat market, floral department, pets, and household goods.

A prepared foods area will include sushi made in-store daily, an Asian grill with rice bowls, an extensive wine section with sampling station, and a big craft beer selection, with sampling as well.

After Frisco, the next H-E-B location will be in Plano, which is opening later in the fall, sometime before Thanksgiving, an H-E-B spokesperson says.

Three other stores are also in the works: McKinney and Allen, likely slated to open in 2023, and Mansfield, slated to start construction in 2023.