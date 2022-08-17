Sprouts Farmers Market supermarket coming to Dallas' Lakewood in fall

Following dozens of feverish Facebook posts and hold-your-breath rumors, it's official: A new Sprouts Farmers Market supermarket will open in Dallas' Lakewood area, at the northeast corner of Abrams Road and Mockingbird Lane.

According to a release, the store is going into Hillside Village in Lakewood, in the former Stein Mart space, which tragically closed during the pandemic.

In addition to the Sprouts, there are three other new tenants coming to the shopping center: Alchemy 43, Sugared + Bronzed, and Modern Animal.

Hillside Village has undergone a massive churn ever since it was acquired by new owners Northwood Retail in 2017. Recent openings include Susie Cakes bakery, Parlor's Handcrafted Ice Creams, toy store Froggie's 5 and 10, and Palmer's Hot Chicken,

Here are the newcomers:

Sprouts Farmers Market. Opening: fall 2022.

The Hillside Village store will be laid out in a new, simple and intuitive format that evokes the chain's farmers market roots. At 23,000 square feet, it's 20 percent smaller than the chain's standard 28,750-square-foot size, with a tighter focus on meat, seafood, plant-based products, grab & go meals, first-to-market products, and produce.

"We are thrilled to bring a wide selection of quality products that cater to a healthy lifestyle to the Dallas community," said David McGlinchey, chief strategy officer of Sprouts. "Sprouts offers fresh seasonal produce, custom-cut meats, vitamins and supplements, ready-to-eat meals, dietary options such as gluten-free or paleo and thousands of other natural, organic, non-GMO, vegan and plant-based products. We can’t wait for our Hillside Village neighbors to see what’s in store."

The closest other Sprouts are on Henderson Avenue near Ross, and the Lake Highlands store at Skillman and Walnut Hill Lane. It'll open across the street from a Tom Thumb store, and also across the street from where an Albertson's used to be.

Alchemy 43. Opening: Fall 2022

Aesthetic bar specializing in cosmetic micro treatments, with the philosophy that the best work goes unnoticed. It'll be located between Texas Goods Co. and The Little Gym.

Sugared + Bronzed. Opening: Winter 2022

The nation's largest sugaring hair removal and sunless tanning destination will open its first Texas location at Hillside Village. next to Ebby Halliday and Texas Goods Co. The release says that the company has revolutionized airbrush tanning with a proprietary solution and revived an all-natural, ancient Egyptian form of hair removal called sugaring.

Modern Animal. Opening in 2023

California-based veterinary clinic chain will open its first Texas location at Hillside Village next year. The company offers greater access, convenience and flexibility in every interaction, in-person or virtually. Located next to ChopShop and Betty Lou, the brand was built as the first human-focused veterinary company, one that is committed to improving the experience of accessing care as a client and delivering care as a provider.