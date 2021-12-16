Venerable Dallas center Hillside Village welcomes 9 new tenants

A venerable Dallas shopping center is enjoying some churn: Hillside Village at Abrams Road and Mockingbird Lane in Lakewood has nine new tenants whose offerings include gift, massage, ice cream, and cake.

Ward Kampf, president of the landlord Northwood Retail, says in a release that the center is very special and generates lots of interest.

"We are asked about this asset more than anything else within our Dallas portfolio, including interest from concepts coming off the best streets in the west side of L.A.," he says. That's probably a reference to SusieCakes, the bakery CultureMap reported on in November.

"The center has a dynamic community feel, which we have been thoughtful to retain as we’ve brought in new national, regional, and local retailers and eateries," he says.

He also touts current tenants including Manny's Tex Mex, White Rock Coffee, and Dream Café, skirting entirely any mention of the pandemic, which surely had a hand in the center experiencing some turnover?

Here's the list:

Froggie’s 5 & 10 and Betty Lou - Now Open

Dallas’s oldest and most iconic toy store is now open at Hillside Village, after departing its location on Knox Street. Froggie’s 5 & 10 provides toys and gifts for all ages. The store will share a retail space with sister company Betty Lou, a boutique with greeting cards, home décor, seasonal gifts, candles, books, and more.

F45 Training - Now Open

F45 Training is a fitness center chain based in Austin with more than 1,750 studios in 45 countries, that offers "functional" 45-minute workouts. Hmm, they seem to like the number 45. They have a database of 3,900 unique functional training movements so you can get a new workout every day.

Ferrari Orthodontics - Now Open

Ferrari provides a personalized approach to orthodontics that includes making every effort to create a comforting and supportive environment.

Pet Bar - Now Open

Newly opened tenant is a subscription-based washing and grooming facility with self-service options. The business also offers pet taxi services for those who don’t have time to take their pet to the vet or training facility.

Parlor’s Handcrafted Ice Cream - Opening Spring 2022

This will be Parlor's first brick-and-mortar shop. The local company does nostalgic ice cream flavors made with grass-fed milk and eggs from local farms, with other ingredients from local small businesses they say use sustainable and organic practices.

Susie Cakes - Spring 2022

California-based chain is known for layer cakes and frosting-stuffed cupcakes made with ingredients like Guittard chocolate and European-style butter. This will be their third DFW location: they debuted with a location in Dallas' Preston Center in March 2016 and also have a location in Fort Worth which opened in 2017.

Boardroom Salon - Coming Soon

Relaxed grooming stop for men. The location will offer an "elevated experience" for consultations, haircuts, shaves, styling tips and more.

Massage Heights Coming Soon

Personalized massage therapy treatments.