Sprouts supermarket chain gives a big push in Dallas with 4 new stores

Phoenix-based Sprouts Farmers Market is on a spree in Dallas Fort Worth with two stores opening soon and two more in the wings.

One store is in hiring mode, so the opening is imminent. Another has yet to be built.

There are currently 20 Sprouts locations in the DFW area, and 49 across Texas. Here come four more:

Las Colinas

The first DFW to open will be their new location in Las Colinas at 7730 N. MacArthur Blvd. #150, Irving. It will fill an empty niche between the northwest Dallas store on Marsh Lane, and the store in Coppell. It's going into a former Babies R Us store, right next to a Total Wine, the liquor store chain. This is heaven, to have these two stores side by side.

Sprouts is currently hiring for this location. There are 90 available positions including cashiers, bakery, deli, grocery, meat, produce, vitamins, senior clerks and more. Register for an interview with a recruiter using the link go.oncehub.com/SproutsLasColinasTXPI. Qualified candidates will move on to virtual interviews with Sprouts' hiring team on December 15-16.

The target opening date is January 28.

Grand Prairie

The Grand Prairie store is a new model being introduced that's a little smaller than their typical store. It's about about 25,000 square feet — 20 percent smaller than the chain's average store size of 28,000-30,000 square feet.

The stores will retain their original farmers market feel, with smaller square footage but not less categories; possibly just fewer items in each category.

Grand Prairie is one of four cities across the U.S. that will debut the new smaller format; the other three are in Florida, Georgia, and Arizona, but they plan to open more of this format.

The target opening date is "soon", aka early 2022.

Hillside Village at Abrams & Mockingbird

Lakewood gets its own Sprouts at Hillside Village, at 6465 E. Mockingbird Ln. in the former Stein Mart space - basically halfway between the locations on Henderson Avenue/Lower Greenville and Skillman Street/Lake Highlands.

It's across the street from a Tom Thumb and also across from where an Albertsons store used to be. This intersection is used to having two supermarkets.

According to a spokesperson, this location will open in spring 2022.

Trinity Mills

There's a new Sprouts coming to 17795 Dallas Pkwy., on the west side frontage road for the Dallas North Tollway, at the corner of Briargrove Road and a block north of Trinity Mills Road.

That address used to be Sullivan's Steakhouse, which for some reason got plowed over in 2016 and is currently a vacant field.

The store will be just under 20,000 square feet, and construction will begin in January.

A spokesperson says they hope to have it open sometime in 2022.