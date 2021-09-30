It's brisket vs. avocado toast in this round of Dallas restaurant news

This roundup of Dallas restaurant news comes heavy on the new menus and new special-edition dishes, from burgers to steak fingers to State Fair-themed specials. There are three new chefs on the scene, and loads of spirits news, including new tequilas and new beers from an iconic Texas brewer.

Here's what's happening in Dallas restaurant news this week:

Clean Juice opens its second Dallas franchise on October 4, at The Hill Shopping Center in North Dallas. The North Carolina-based juice bar is the only USDA-certified organic juice bar, featuring cold-pressed juices and juice cleanses, smoothies, wraps, acai bowls, salads, soups and sandwiches. Autumn flavors include The Pumpkin Spice Latte and The Fall Bowl, with pumpkin, maple syrup, granola, and pumpkin seeds. It's located at 9820 N Central Expy., #510.

Mutts Canine Cantina, the upscale dog park and grill, celebrates the opening of its third North Texas location in Allen, at 1070 Watters Creek Blvd. at Montgomery Farm on October 13, with a party at 3 pm. Festivities include a pop-up shop of pet-friendly businesses and vendors such as Gonzotails and Legacy Humane Society. The concept is built on a day pass/membership model, with a Day Pass, Monthly Pass, or Annual Membership, all of which include free Wi-Fi, Bark Rangers who provide water and keep the park tidy, and a dog-washing area.

Uncle Uber's in Deep Ellum has renovated its location at 2713 Commerce St., with improved lighting and new big-screen TVs, and is now serving beer and wine along with their trademark sandwiches.

Commons Club at Virgin Hotels Dallas has a new menu from new chef Jonah Friedmann emphasizing "experiential" dining elements such as table-side service. Must-try items include Asian-inspired Beef Cheek Steamed Buns, Beef Tartare with Shaved Bone Marrow, Rotisserie Chicken, or Pan-Seared Scallops. There's also a Charcuterie Board, Oyster Rockefeller flambeed table-side, 36-ounce Piedmontese Beef Tomahawk, and Whole Roast Snapper. Pastry chef Krystal Perez has new dishes including Liquid Nitrogen Ice Cream Cart (for four or more); 12-layer cake with Gianduja Chocolate Ganache, Luxardo Cherries, & Maker’s Mark Caramel; and Lemon Valley Cheesecake with lemon compote.

Foxtrot has a new menu with sandwiches, bowls, and five kinds of avocado toasts. Sandwiches include a Chicago-style Italian sub with meats and cheese, giardiniera, sport peppers, and tomatoes; a country ham Jambon-Beurre a la Paris; a Frommage & Fig with arugula and yuzu preserves; Tahini Yogurt Fruit Bowl, Sausage Egg & Cheese Sandwich, Autumn Couscous Bowl, and Quinoa Edamame Bowl.

Dog Haus has a new limited-time menu item from Cajun chef Isaac Toups: The Big Easy, with Creole chaurice sausage, caramelized onions, pickled jalapeños, spicy brown mustard, mayo and scallions on King's Hawaiian rolls. Chaurice sausage is a cousin of the Spanish chorizo and native to Louisiana, flavored with garlic, cumin, smoked paprika, and cayenne pepper. It's available through November 30.

Denny's is busy-busy with new menus. In addition to their limited-edition fall items such as Pumpkin Pecan Pancakes, they have a collection of benedict breakfasts with eggs and Hollandaise including: the classic Benny on a toasted English muffin with ham; a Prime Rib Benny with prime rib on bacon cheddar potato cakes; and Southwestern Benny with chorizo, 5-pepper sauce, and pico de gallo on an English muffin.

Big Deal Burger, the burger ghost kitchen from Dickey's, has a new lineup of indulgent burgers including a double burger with brisket, and blue cheese, a single burger with brisket and Polish sausage, a double burger with brisket, spicy jalapeño cheese sauce, and pickled jalapeños, and a double cheeseburger served between two grilled cheese sandwiches. Big Deal Burger is available for delivery or pickup online at bigdealburgerco.com or through UberEats, GrubHub and DoorDash.

Lochland's Food and Spirits has a special State Fair menu with fried smoked turkey legs, jalapeño cheddar corn dogs, smoked sausage on a stick, loaded tots, breakfast dogs and deep fried churros are available through October 22.

El Pollo Loco has brought back its Crunchy Taco as its first-ever digital-only menu item. Featuring shredded chicken, lettuce, Jack cheese, and tinga sauce in a crispy tortilla shell, the Crunchy Taco will be available through the El Pollo Loco app and website from October 4 through November 1.

Andy's Frozen Custard has a new item created by NASCAR driver A.J. Allmendinger called "The A.J. AlmondDinger" with vanilla frozen custard, hot fudge, peanut butter, Heath bar, and almonds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill now has smoked brisket. Whoo. It's charred on the grill, and seasoned with Mexican spices including jalapenos and chipotle chili peppers, then chopped and finished with brisket sauce made from chile peppers. Brisket is the third new menu item Chipotle has introduced in 2021; they launched Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice for a limited time in January and debuted the Hand-Crafted Quesadilla, the brand’s first new customizable entrée in 17 years, in March.

Whataburger is bringing back the Hatch Green Chile Bacon Burger, plus all-new Whataburger Hatch Green Chile Bacon Chicken Sandwiches. The Whataburger Breakfast Burger has returned for its third time. There's also a new Whataburger Chocolate Mint Shake, a chocolate shake with the addition of mint flavoring.

Twin Peaks has two new Corazón tequilas: Corazón Reposado Weller Barrel Select is spicy and peppery, and Corazón Reposado Buffalo Trace Barrel Select is golden, herbal and slightly spicy. Twin Peaks has also added Teremana Blanco, Dwayne Johnson's tequila. Guests can grab a taste for $5 on Mondays.

Cicis has a new Ultimate Giant Pepperoni Pizza, with two types of pepperoni: traditional pepperoni and new cupping pepperoni.

Ocean Prime Dallas in Rosewood Court has relaunched lunch service Monday-Friday at 11:30 am. The menu features Surf N Turf, Prime Steak Tartare, shellfish, soups, salads, Lobster Bisque with lobster chunks, Blackened Salmon Salad, and chef's specialties such as Sea Scallops with Parmesan Risotto, and English Peas.

Cowboy Chicken has a new turkey plate with sliced turkey breast, stuffing, choice of side, roll, and gravy for $10. From October 4-December 31, guests can purchase the new turkey plate (which is also perfectly packaged/easily transportable) and add a turkey plate at checkout to be provided to a local charity.

Dairy Queen has a new twist on its classic steak fingers: Cheesy Steak Fingers infused with creamy pepper jack cheese. The Cheesy Steak Finger Country Basket is served with fries, Texas toast, and ranch dressing and is available through October.

Whole Foods Markets are now stocking plant-based protein seitan by Blackbird Foods, in four varieties: Original, Chili Lime, Rosemary Garlic, and Texas BBQ. Many restaurants throughout New York City and Philadelphia use their seitan in a variety of dishes ranging from BBQ, fried chicken, and even steak. Blackbird is a New York-based company whose hand-tossed vegan frozen pizzas launched two months ago in Whole Foods, in four varieties: Margherita, Supreme, BBQ Chick’n, and Kale Mushroom.

Shiner Bock has two new releases celebrating their 112-year history. Shiner 1909 (4.5% ABV) is a small-batch lager brewed with heritage ingredients, and Shiner Bock Heritage Edition (ABV 4.4%), is a collection of 12-packs with labels featuring authentic throwback designs from four different eras.

Código 1530 released a special edition double barrel Rosa-Reposado with George Strait featuring a custom, special edition print with George Strait's silhouette, guitar, and signature. Each bottle is $75.

Corralejo Tequila is launching a new permanent Extra Añejo made with 100% Blue Weber agave made using a 400-year-old Charentais method perfected by Cognac distillers in France. It will be available at the end of October for an SRP of $79.

The Adolphus has a new executive chef: Jin Lee who most recently served as Banquet & Catering Chef at Terranea Resort in Palos Verdes, and before that, MGM Grand, Aria Resort City Center, Wynn Resort, and Mandalay Bay Resort, all in Las Vegas. Chef Lee will oversee the entire restaurant and bar program including in-room dining, and restaurant concepts City Hall Bistro, The French Room, and Otto’s Coffee and Fine Foods.

Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas has appointed a new executive sous chef: Nicholas Trosien, whose Four Seasons career has included Palm Beach, Singapore, Dubai and most recently, Toronto. He has oversight of concepts on premises to include Law and Outlaw Taproom. Paolo Gama is Chef de Cuisine, and Yudith Bustos is Executive Pastry Chef, all under the purview of Executive Chef Christof Syré.