Popular Fatburger chain from California flips new burger spot in Arlington

There's a burger place opening in Arlington that's not only notable locally but also with (just the tiniest of) national significance: It's a new location of Fatburger, the Los Angeles-based cult favorite, opening in a now-closed BurgerFi, at 1807 N. Collins St., #101, part of a co-branded concept with Buffalo's Express, a chain that specializes in wings.

Beyond the burgers it brings to Arlington, this is also the 100th location of Fatburger in the U.S. That's a milestone. Woot.

To mark this momentous occasion, the restaurant is holding a ribbon cutting ceremony on October 7, and will be handing out free famous Original Fatburgers to the first 100 guests.

This location is under the helm of Maisha Bankhead, who owns the Fatburger & Buffalo's Express in North Richland Hills, the first Fatburger in DFW; it opened in June 2020, and was met with lines from avid fans.

A second location opened in the Allen Premium Outlets in Allen; it, too, is a co-branded concept with Buffalo's Express.

Fatburger is known for its juicy, built-to-order burgers. Founder Lovie Yancey was a trailblazer in the realm of toppings transforming a burger into a meal, beyond the usual lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles, with toppings such as bacon, eggs, chili, jalapenos, and onion rings.

In addition to burgers, Fatburger's menu also includes Fat and Skinny Fries, sweet potato fries, onion rings, Impossible Burgers, turkey burgers, crispy chicken sandwiches, and hand-scooped milkshakes made from real ice cream.

Their burgers are considered more "homemade" and less chain-y than California's In 'N' Out Burger, and over the years, it's been a favorite destination in Hollywood for celebrities and athletes.

Buffalo's Express is a fast-casual chicken wing chain that was founded in 1985 in Roswell, Georgia. It's currently co-branded with 72 Fatburger restaurants.

The Buffalo's Express menu adds bone-in and boneless wings, accompanied by celery, carrots, and blue cheese, ranch or honey mustard dressing, plus a range of original sauces.

The restaurant is open Sunday, and Tuesday-Thursday from 11 am to 10 pm. They'll stay open until 12 am on Monday, Friday, and Saturday.