Dallas restaurant that was all about the enchiladas is no more, nada Lada

A restaurant that specialized in enchiladas has closed: Lada, a fast-casual spot that opened in North Dallas near Richardson in late 2020, rolled up its last enchilada and closed its doors on October 10, just short of a year after it opened.

Jennifer Huen, one of the owners, confirmed that the restaurant had closed, and said she was uncertain what the future would hold.

Lada opened at 6859 Arapaho Rd. at Hillcrest, near Richardson, with fanfare that included a name-brand chef in Michael Ehlert, who was previously at The French Room and Mirador.

Their menu featured six enchiladas including beer-braised chicken, steak with cheddar cheese, carnitas, and shiitake mushroom, plus a trio of tacos. Tortillas were to be made in-house and the menu also included Tex-Mex comfort food, beer, wine, and Micheladas.

Ehlert left the restaurant in June and is doing culinary services for a construction / property management company.

"We were working with another chef to enhance the menu, and we had a good following in the neighborhood," Huen says. "We really put our heart and soul into it."

Lada is located in Hillcrest Village which is on the brink of buzziness. There are two imminent openings — Brass Tap and Don Pepe's — and another, Sushi Box, possibly opening by year's end, not to mention a location of Cane Rosso about to break ground.

Huen says that one thing they heard from customers is that they wanted a full-service place where they could sit down, versus Lada's fast-casual model. Alas, that niche was already promised to Don Pepe's. But hope springs eternal.

"We've been talking with the landlord — never say never," she says.

This is not the first restaurant dedicated to enchiladas to open in Dallas: In 2011, restaurateur Monica Greene opened BEE: Best Enchiladas Ever, in Oak Cliff. It lasted a year. But it's not impossible to be a Mexican restaurant that focuses on one dish. See: Dillas Quesadillas and also a million taquerias.