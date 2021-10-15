Dallas is one of only 4 markets to try McDonald’s plant-based burger

Dallas is swimming in exclusivity*, and here's more proof: We're one of only four markets across the U.S. that'll get to try a new veggie burger from McDonald's.

Beginning November 3, the company is conducting a test of the McPlant, its new plant-based burger, for a limited time in eight restaurants across the U.S.

Those include:

Irving

Carrollton

Cedar Falls, Iowa

Jennings, Louisiana

Lake Charles, Louisiana

El Segundo, California

Manhattan Beach, California

Go us.

According to a release, the McPlant features a plant-based patty co-developed with Beyond Meat that's exclusive to McDonald's and made from plant-based ingredients including peas, rice, and potatoes.

The patty will be served on a sesame seed bun with tomato, lettuce, pickles, onions, mayonnaise, ketchup, mustard, and a slice of American cheese.

"It has the iconic taste of a McDonald’s burger, because it is one," the release says.

McDonald's has already introduced The McPlant in markets overseas this year, including Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, Austria, and most recently the U.K.

The release says that part of the limited release is due to figuring out how the offering will affect operations. It also reassures customers that they'll still be serving the Big Mac and Quarter Pounder. Don't worry, the vegans aren't taking over! (Yet. Malevolent cackle.)

The price be in the same range as McDonald’s other burgers, at least during this test phase.

McDonald's and Beyond Meat signed a three-year partnership in February. Arch-rival Burger King added the Impossible Whopper to its menu more than two years ago.

*Other exclusive things happening in Dallas include speakeasy bars and two rare slices of pizza.