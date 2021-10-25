These are the 9 best food and drink events in Dallas this week

It’s Halloween week and there are plenty of opportunities to pre-game in spooky fashion before the big day on Sunday. From murder mystery dinners to Dia de los Muertos parties, events are on the scary side. Also on the list is a two-day whiskey tasting event, a tasty wine dinner, and an 80th birthday party with a chance to break a Guinness World Record.

Tuesday, October 26

'80s Murder Mystery Party at Bulla Gastrobar in Plano

Kick off Halloween week with an interactive murder mystery dinner experience where guests are among the suspects. Don '80s-themed attire (think jean jackets, spandex, big hair, and bangles) and partake in tapas and sangria while aiming to solve the crime. Dinner begins at 7 pm and is $80 per person, including tax and gratuity. Add a pitcher of sangria for $20.

Wednesday, October 27

Clink & Drink Wine Dinner: Daou

CLINK Wine Bar + Bites, located in the Shops at Lakeside in Flower Mound, will host a four-course wine dinner featuring wines from DAOU Vineyards in Pasa Robles, California. Varietals include Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Cabernet, and more paired with dishes like sea scallops, grilled Texas quail, and dark Belgian chocolate and cherry bread pudding. Dinner is $85 per person and begins at 6 pm. Make reservations by calling 469-240-1660.

Thursday, October 28

Halloween Spirit Walk at Grandscape

Stroll the Lawn at Grandscape in The Colony with a drink passport good for six Halloween-themed cocktail samples. The $25 price includes a glass to keep. The event begins at 6 pm with live music to begin at 7 pm.

Dickey’s 80th Anniversary Party at The Rustic

The barbecue chain will commemorate 80 years in business with a party at The Rustic featuring live music by Josh Ward and a chance to break a Guinness World Record. Guests will be asked to take a photo holding the iconic yellow Dickey’s cup and post it on Instagram. The record will be for the most photos of holding a reusable cup uploaded to Instagram in an hour. For every picture posted, Dickey’s will donate $1 to The Dickey Foundation, a nonprofit that benefits first responders. The party begins at 6:30 pm and the $100 per-person ticket includes food and drinks.

Whiskies of the World at Marie Gabrielle

This two-day tasting event will feature more than 200 whiskey varieties from around the world, along with hors d’oeuvres. Participating brands include Texas natives Garrison Brothers Distillery, Austin Craft Spirits, and Balcones Distilling, as well as award-winning whiskies from Maker’s Mark, Uncle Nearest, Virginia Distillery & Co, Westward Whiskey and more. Tickets are $100 for general admission and $150 for VIP, which includes early entry. The event will run Thursday and Friday, with VIP entry at 6:30 pm and general admission entry at 7:15 pm.

Dia de los Muertos Paint & Sip at Miriam Cocina Latina

Sip tequila and get crafty at this Dia de los Muertos-themed tequila tasting at the Klyde Warran Park Mexican restaurant. The $35 price includes a flight of silver, reposado, and anejo El Jimador tequilas, as well as paints to create your own original sugar skull T-shirt design. Light bites will also be provided. The paint and sip party begins at 6:30 pm.

Friday, October 29

Death at the Cabaret: A Burlesque Dinner Show

This roaring twenties-inspired show will provide a little suspense paired with Prohibition-era cocktails and dinner. To be held at the Commons Club inside Virgin Hotels Dallas, the supper show has two seating times: 7:30 or 9:30 pm. Reservations are $75 per person.

Sunday, October 31

HallowQueen Drag Brunch at Legacy Hall

Kick off Halloween with brunch and a show featuring a cast of famous witches. The $45 per-person ticket price includes choice of brunch entrée from one of Legacy Hall’s food vendors and a mimosa or bloody Mary. Menu highlights include shrimp and grits from Dock Local, chicken and waffles from Press Waffle Co., and the hearty breakfast plate with bacon, eggs, sausage, pancakes, and potato hash from Degendardt’s Brat Haus. Check-in begins at 11 am, and showtime is at noon.

White Hot Day Party at Te Deseo

The Latin kitchen has launched a new “Day Party” series held on the last Sunday of every month, featuring DJ music, tequila shots, bubbly, and a special brunch menu. This month’s theme is Dia de los Muertos and guests are asked to wear all white. The party begins early at 11 a. and folks must sign up first to be alerted when a reservation can be made.