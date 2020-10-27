Granny's brings authentic Cajun cooking to Dallas' Lovers Lane

A new Cajun-Creole restaurant is bringing gumbo to an area that could dearly use some: Called Granny's Cajun Cooking, it's an indie restaurant opening at 5601 W. Lovers Ln., just west of the Dallas North Tollway, in the space previously occupied by Le Gourmet Bakery.

Granny's is from Jereme Harrison, who's a big fan of Louisiana cuisine.

"Nothing compares to Cajun food," Harrison says. "I thought it might be a good idea to deliver that flavor to North Dallas, where no one else is doing it."

He's hoping to be open in the next few weeks and feeling reassured he's on the right track by the response he's received from the neighborhood.

"People passing by have seen the sign on the window, and when they see some of the items I'll be serving, have been excited about it," he says.

The menu will include:

some good gumbo

boudin

smoked turkey legs

catfish filets

chicken wings

burgers

shrimp po' boy

jumbo shrimp

One of the specials will be a potato that comes topped with your choice of meat, from selections such as chopped beef, shrimp, chicken, Cajun links, or any combination of those.

In addition, he'll offer a monthly Southern-style special such as smothered pork chops with rice, gravy, and veggies — "just to have an option that's something different," he says.