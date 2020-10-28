New ghost kitchen in Dallas ferries Fatburger burgers to your door

Dallas' newest ghost kitchen is destined to be one of the hottest yet: It's a delivery and takeout featuring California's famed Fatburger.

Fatburger is the fast-casual restaurant founded in Hollywood 70 years ago serving juicy burgers big enough to be a meal. They have a devout following that includes a number of A-list celebrities and athletes.

The new ghost kitchen is from Fat Brands, Fatburger's parent company, and it's already up and running. You can order online or call 469-954-0771.

The menu includes their signature 1/3-pound Fatburger on a toasted sponge-dough bun as well as a "Skinny burger," veggie burger, turkey burger, Impossible burger, and chicken sandwich, plus skinny and fat fries.

In addition to burgers from Fatburger, the ghost kitchen will feature foodstuffs from three of Fat Brands' other concepts:

Buffalo's Express, the fast-casual chain from Georgia known for chicken wings and sauces

Hurricane Grill & Wings, the Florida chain known for, yes, wings and sauces

Yalla Mediterranean, a small fast-casual chain from Northern California specializing in authentic Mediterranean cuisine

Fatburger and Buffalo's Express are both available right now; Hurricane Grill & Wings and Yalla Mediterranean will be added shortly.

The ghost kitchen will operate through third party delivery services Uber Eats, Postmates, DoorDash, Grubhub, and will be available for pickup on Fatburger.com. The ghost kitchen will add local delivery partner, Favor, at a later date.

Like nearly every other ghost kitchen concept in Dallas, it's operating out of Revolving Kitchen, the commercial kitchen rental company in Garland. Pickup is at 520 Shepherd Dr.

This is Fatburger's first ghost kitchen in Texas, but they're adding ghost kitchens in Austin and Houston, too.

"Ghost kitchens provide us with the opportunity to introduce multiple restaurant concepts with new audiences at a much faster rate than if we opened individual restaurants for each, allowing us to efficiently develop brand loyalty for continued expansion in various formats," says Fat Brands CEO Andy Wiederhorn. "We have significant growth plans in Texas for our portfolio brands and are eager to open several other ghost kitchens in the state in the coming weeks with partner Croft Ventures."

The first Fatburger in Texas opened in June 2020 in North Richland Hills, where it's part of a co-branded concept along with sibling Buffalo's Express.

Fat Brands owns nine restaurant brands total, which also include Johnny Rockets, Buffalo's Cafe, Elevation Burger, and Ponderosa and Bonanza steakhouses.