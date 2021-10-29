Ghost kitchen from Dallas' Blue Goose Cantina hits all the top trends

Coming a little late to the virtual kitchen field but with no less vigor is Blue Goose Cantina, which has launched a concept called Holy Taco Fields.

This newest ghost kitchen in Dallas-Fort Worth has a menu of contemporary street eats featuring tacos, burritos, bowls, and margaritas.

A release says the food is handmade from scratch with fresh ingredients. They're operating from fully licensed kitchens in the cities of Dallas, Fort Worth, and Plano.

The menu incorporates two of the biggest trends these days:

birria tacos

vegan tacos

Birria tacos have been a big local trend. They call theirs "Flat Top Tacos," and they feature beef and Monterrey jack cheese with the trademark side of consommé.

There are also fish tacos and fajita chicken rolled tacos.

Vegan anything has been the biggest trend in food since 2017, and they're using Impossible beef, one of the most convincing fakes on the market.

There's an "Impossible Fields" burrito featuring ground Impossible beef with cilantro lime rice, black beans, corn, and guacamole. If you don't want the tortilla, you can get the same order in an "Impossible Fields" bowl.

Other burritos include:

brisket, Spanish rice, and charro beans

hot chicken & cabbage

fajita steak, grilled onions & peppers

All of the burritos can be ordered in a “bowl” version instead, served over rice.

There's a whole slew of sides including guacamole, chips & queso, charro beans, black eans, and refried beans, plus churros for dessert.

And there are margaritas in three flavors: classic, blackberry, and mango chamoy. Sounds yummy.

Prices all hover around $10, and they're now delivering to Dallas, Fort Worth, and Plano through UberEats and DoorDash.