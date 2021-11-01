Korean steakhouse with grill-your-own meat opens in Dallas' Koreatown

A new restaurant celebrating grilled meat is opening in Dallas' Koreatown from the owner of Smoothie King. Called Nuri Grill, it'll be located at 2254 Royal Ln., #100 and will open November 9.

The restaurant will feature interactive grills at each table, incorporating the current appetite among diners for something more than just "having a meal."

The concept was created by Wan Kim, originally from Korea and current CEO of Smoothie King. (Smoothie King was founded by Steve and Cindy Kuhnau, who sold the company in 2012 to Kim, a successful franchisee who had more than 100 stores in Korea.)

A release says that his lifelong passion for food and business led him to create Nuri Grill. Maybe to atone for all those healthy smoothies he was selling.

The menu was developed by Korean chef Minji Kim and her lead chef and husband Ben Lee, who moved from Korea to Dallas last year, specifically to work on this new venture.

"Since moving to Dallas in 2018, I’ve wanted to bring a unique dining experience to the city but also provide an approachable menu for those who may not be familiar with Korean but also other Asian -inspired finer dining destinations," Kim says in a statement.

Each table at the restaurant features a grill in the center to be used by servers trained to cook the premium cut meats while diners watch, or if they're inclined, cook their own food at their table.

Standout menu items include kimchi fried rice with kimchi, beef, and fried egg; marinated calbi short rib, Korean-style; ribeye; chateaubriand; and Prime NY strip.

The menu offers two styles of "Feasts":

Janchi features marinated calbi and Prime ribeye

Chookjae features marinated calbi and chateaubriand

Both feasts include house salad, pink salt with pepper, ssamjang, soft tofu stew, white rice, and ice cream.

Cocktails use Asian ingredients to create a unique twist on familiar drinks. Additionally, the restaurant boasts several Japanese whiskies and a wine selection featuring many wines from Wine Spectator's “Top 100 Wines” list.

The restaurant is a 4,000-square-foot space that seats 108 people and is designed to promote community cooking and offer an exciting experience. The design is drawn from Asian influences and earthy materials, with gold and velvet accents.

They'll be open for dinner Sunday-Thursday 5-10 pm, and Friday-Saturday 5-11 pm.