Healthy to-go shop Snap Kitchen closes 6 Dallas-Fort Worth locations

Snap Kitchen, a retailer of healthy prepared meals, is closing 14 stores in Texas — including six in Dallas-Fort Worth — effective November 6.

Austin-based Snap Kitchen, founded in 2010, made the announcement October 30. Along with the DFW stores, one location will close in north Austin and seven stores will shutter in the Houston area. That leaves just two locations remaining open in DFW, three in Austin, and one in Houston.

The DFW stores closing November 6 are:

4941 Belt Line Rd., Dallas

4164 N. Central Expwy., Dallas

2222 McKinney Ave., Dallas

4436 Lemmon Ave., Dallas

5717 Legacy Dr., Plano

2175 E. Southlake Blvd., Southlake

Dallas' Snap Kitchen at 4115 Skillman St. and Fort Worth's store at 2828 W. Seventh St. will remain open.

Snap Kitchen spokeswoman Emily Dunn says that before COVID-19, the company had been ramping up its digital and subscription services, but the retail fallout caused by the pandemic accelerated those moves.

“It appears, almost daily, increased aspects of our lives shift online — and it is our belief that this consumer behavior shift is here to stay. As such, we are placing greater focus on our direct-to-consumer business to get us through and to the other side of this recession,” Dunn says.

Elsewhere in Texas, these stores are closing November 6:

10526 W. Parmer Ln., Austin

5710 Memorial Dr., Houston

9807 Katy Fwy., Houston

19355 Katy Greenhouse, Houston

250 W. 20th St., Houston

19325 Gulf Fwy., Webster

4005 Montrose Blvd., Houston

5785 San Felipe St., Houston

“We are heartbroken to no longer be able to serve our customers through these retail locations,” Snap Kitchen CEO Anthony Smith wrote in a blog post. “However, you can continue to receive your favorite Snap Kitchen meals — easier than ever — through contactless delivery directly to your door. We are so grateful for the loyalty you’ve shown us over the years, and we want you to know that we’re still here for you.”

Around Texas, the following stores will remain open:

1014 W. Sixth St.

10001 Research Blvd.

4301 W. William Cannon Dr.

3600 Kirby Dr., Houston

Snap Kitchen meals are still are available online and at certain Whole Foods Market stores.

For Snap Kitchen customers with orders ready to be picked up, meal plans will continue as usual until November 6. Some plans with orders scheduled after November 6 will be shifted to the nearest store that’s still open. For others, any orders scheduled after the closing day will be automatically canceled and refunded.

“We are beyond lucky to have customers like yourself who have helped us earn a sense of brand loyalty that is unmatched in Texas among healthy food options,” Smith wrote. “So, while we are saddened to be closing many of our doors, we are hopeful that you’ll continue to trust us to bring you healthy, convenient meals in a snap.”