Swiss chocolatier opens shop at Stonebriar in Frisco in time for holidays

Award-winning chocolate is coming to Dallas via Läderach, a Swiss chocolatier opening a location in Frisco, at the Stonebriar Centre at 2601 Preston Rd.

The shop will take over a space formerly occupied by a Godiva store, which sadly closed after the company shuttered all 128 of its brick-and-mortar outlets in January, another victim of the pandemic.

According to a Läderach spokesman, the new store will open the week of November 15, just in time for the holidays.

Läderach is a family-owned business that was founded in 1962, and still makes all of its chocolate at a production facility in Bilten, Switzerland. Accolades and achievements include a patent they hold for making thin truffle shells. Their head of innovation and production, Elias Läderach, won the World Chocolate Masters in Paris and is the reigning World Chocolate Master until 2022.

After Godiva closed its stores, Läderach stepped in — on Valentine's Day, fittingly — and assumed the leases for 34 Godiva locations across the U.S., including the one at Stonebriar. In September, they opened two stores in Houston at the Premium Outlets and the Galleria.

The heart of every Läderach store is called the FrischSchoggi, AKA the fresh chocolate counter, where slabs of chocolate loaded with different combinations of nuts and fruits are on display. Customers choose a variety and the slab is broken by hand, then sold by the quarter-pound.

Other offerings include truffles, chocolate gifts, and popcorn.

They're also a bean-to-bar company, which has become a point of distinction in recent years. Since September 2012, Läderach has been producing its own chocolate mass, making them one of the few premium producers that can guarantee sustainable quality from the cocoa bean to the end product.

Their chocolates are sold in more than 100 Läderach chocolateries in Switzerland, Germany, the UK, the USA and Canada, as through sales partners in the Middle East and Asia.

"We are proud to expand in the U.S. and bring the joy of our fresh premium Swiss chocolate to Simon properties coast-to-coast,” says Nathanael Hausmann, president, Läderach North America in a statement. "We've had high e-commerce demand of our chocolate for everyday consumption and gifting in these new locations for the past year and can't wait to bring our in-store experience to life there. A chocolate experience that will awaken all five senses because of our passion to deliver the freshest, highest quality chocolate possible."