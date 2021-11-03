Master list of Dallas restaurants doing 2021 Thanksgiving dinner to-go

The pandemic is on the wane, and Dallas restaurants are rebounding. They're in a festive holiday mode, hosting Thanksgiving dinner with brunches, lunches, dinners, and pie. And if you're looking to dine in, we have a big list of places offering that option.

But part of the new normal has become offering meals to go, with restaurants readying sides, desserts, and entire meals for you take away, ready to be heated or just ready to eat.

Here's where you can get your Thanksgiving to go:

Bacchus Kitchen + Bar. Restaurant at Hotel Vin in Grapevine has a four-course dinner for four to-go with choices from harvest salad, butternut bisque, turkey, truffle gravy, roulade with sausage stuffing, green bean casserole, sweet potato with coconut streusel, and pie flight with apple, pumpkin and pecan pies. Order online by November 22 at 12 noon, for pickup November 25 from 12-2 pm. 817-251-3040.

Blue Mesa Grill. Thanksgiving Family Pack To-Go with a whole roast boneless turkey breast and pan gravy, SW stuffing, jalapeño-cranberry relish, cheese enchiladas with 3-chile sauce, redskin mashed potatoes, garlic basil green beans, cinnamon roasted butternut squash, sweet corn cake, mandarin-roasted pepper salad with citrus vinaigrette, dinner rolls, and choice of pumpkin, apple or pecan pie. Includes chips and salsa. Order by November 15 and get a free quart of blue margaritas when you choose "gobble" at checkout. You can pick up your heat-and-serve meal or, if you live close enough, get it delivered, on November 23-24. $135 serves 6. Order at bluemesagrill.com.

Cantina Laredo. Beef and chicken tamales to-go are $17 a dozen. Orders begin on November 15 for pick up by November 24. Addison 972-458-0962, Frisco 214-618-9860.

Capital Grille. Special package of family-size holiday sides to-go include brioche stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, French green beans, cranberry-pear chutney, and seeded rolls. $125, serves four. Order online. by November 23 for pickup November 24 from 9 am-5pm or November 25 from 9-11 am. Uptown 214-303-0500, Plano 972-398-2221.

City Works. Thanksgiving dinner to-go package include turkey breast, mashed potatoes, stuffing, Brussels sprouts, corn casserole, cranberry orange relish, gravy, and pecan pie. $150, serves 4-6. Order at events.frisco@cityworksrestaurant.com by November 21 at 12 pm, pick-up November 24 from 10 am-6 pm, or November 25 from 11 am-4 pm.

Copeland's Southlake. Meal kit includes Cajun fried turkey, gravy, creamed potatoes, cornbread dressing, and biscuits. Order 48 hours in advance of pickup from November 15-24. $129. 817-305-2199.

Dive Coastal Cuisine. Family-style dishes and sides to-go include smoked trout dip, crab cakes, charcuterie, shrimp cocktail skewers, herb brined turkey, beef tenderloin, apple sausage and rosemary ciabatta dressing, vegan coconut cream spaghetti squash, Brussels sprout Caesar salad, whipped or whole sweet potatoes, and orange cranberry sauce. Order by November 19, catering@divecoastal.com or 214-891-1700.

Golden Corral. Holiday Feast feeds includes choice of turkey or glazed ham, mashed potatoes, gravy, cornbread stuffing, cranberry sauce, yeast rolls, one additional side choice (buttered corn, green beans, macaroni and cheese, steamed carrots or sweet potato casserole) and choice of pumpkin or pecan pie. $80, feeds 6-8. Order online or at Golden Corral by November 21, pick up on November 25.

Dickey's Barbecue Pit. Two holiday packages include The Complete Feast (starts at $115, serves 10-12) or Dinner Feast (starts at $92, serves 8-10) for heat and eat. Comes with choice of meat, plus sides, gravy, rolls, and dessert.

Hotel Crescent Court. Package to go features autumn pear salad, housemade cranberry relish with orange essence, garlic Yukon gold whipped potatoes, roasted vegetables, herbed brioche stuffing, assorted breads/rolls, organic diestel whole turkey, a full classic pumpkin pie and apple pies. $357, serves 8-10. 214-953-4343.

Lochland's Food and Spirits. Lake Highlands pub has shepherd's pie to take and bake at home. Served with choice of green salad or jalapeño avocado soup. Also available in a vegan version. $150-$170 serves 10. Order by November 21 at 9 pm. Pick-up November 24 from 3 pm-9 pm. Cocktails, beer, and wine by the bottle are also offered to go. To order, visit LochlandsDallas.com or call 469-677-0174.

Lockhart Smokehouse. Family-style portions to celebrate the holiday at home include smoked hams, turkeys, briskets, prime rib, green bean casserole, mac& cheese, s'mores bread pudding, and peach cobbler ($38-$210). Meals will be served cold and vacuum sealed with instructions for reheating. Side dishes will be in aluminum half pans. Hams, prime rib, savory sides and decadent desserts feed 6-8 family and friends. Deadline to order is November 20 for pick-up November 23-24 from 11 am-5 pm. Order online or call Bishop Arts District 214-944-5521 or Plano 972-516-8900.

Logan's Roadhouse. Roadhouse Holiday Feast comes with choice of prime rib or turkey, salad, two sides, rolls, and a Mississippi Brownie for dessert. Pick up on Thanksgiving Day from 11 am-4 pm. $100, available through January 2.

Loro Dallas. Thanksgiving Meal to-go features turkey breast, kale & Asian pear salad, confit marble potatoes, toasted brioche stuffing, creamed spinach & arugula, smoked apricot chutney, gravy, and yuzu peach cobbler. $190, feeds 4-6. Order by November 23 for pickup on November 24 from 11 am-11 pm.

Nature's Plate. Plant-based meal preparation kitchen service has a Thanksgiving roast, stuffed with vegetables and served with cheesy broccoli rice, cornbread dressing, mashed potatoes, and mushroom gravy (4 servings, $75). There's also a plant-based meatloaf gluten-free option. $75, serves 4. Additional items a la carte include green bean casserole, baked sweet potatoes with apples, cranberry rhubarb sauce, rosemary biscuits, chocolate cheesecake, lemon raspberry cheesecake, pumpkin pie, cookies, and brownies. Order by November 19 at 7 pm for scheduled pick-ups on November 23, from 12-7pm and November 24 from 10 am-3 pm. Pick-up locations include 8404 Northwest Hwy.; Lucky Mouth Grocery in Oak Cliff; and Mashup Market in Denton. Delivery is available in Dallas and surrounding areas including Oak Cliff, Lewisville, McKinney, Frisco, Garland, Grapevine, and Irving, for a $5 fee. 469-307-4217.

Perry's Steakhouse. Thanksgiving to-go includes individual dinner for $45, or family-style dinner for $139 (feeds 4), with choice of soup or salad, entrée, and sides. Kids' plate is $15 for 12 and under. Ordering for heat-and-eat starts November 18, for pickup November 23-25; or pickup ready-to-eat on November 25. Order at perryssteakhouse.com.

Postino Wine Cafe. To-go options include salads, panini, and bruschetta. Order by November 23, pick up November 24. Call 602-297-3287 or email catering@upwardprojects.com.

Rise + Thyme. Take-home meal includes Brussels sprout salad, turkey breast, truffled turkey pot pie, butternut squash, long beans, carrots, rosemary garlic bread pudding, cornbread muffins, Parker House pull-apart rolls, chocolate pot de crème, and caramel apple pie. $275, serves 4. Order by November 14, pickup November 23-24. 972-268-7605.

Ritz-Carlton Dallas. To-go menu features turkey, mashed potatoes, and sausage-apple brioche stuffing. $375 for a customizable meal for 10. Order by November 19, pick up November 23-24 from 10 am-3 pm. 214-922-4783.

Saltgrass Steakhouse. Family pack to-go features turkey, dressing, gravy, garlic mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce, and bread. $80, serves 4. Order by November 23 at 3 pm. Pickup from 3 pm on November 23 to 11 am on November 25. Reserve online.

Seven Doors. Dinner includes turkey breast, garlic mashed potatoes, King's Hawaiian dinner rolls, cranberry sauce, gravy, and choice of two sides: cornbread stuffing, sweet potatoes with marshmallows, green bean casserole, mac & cheese, or cranberry brussels sprout salad. $180, serves 5. Order online by November 21. Pickup November 17-24 from 11 am-2 pm or 3-5 pm. 972-410-0406.

Silver Fox. To-go options include a single meal with three entrée choices – turkey, tenderloin, or honey-glazed Atlantic salmon, plus soup or salad, and dessert, is available for curbside carry-out. $56, or $18 for 12 and under. Or a turkey meal with gravy, cranberry-orange relish, sausage-sage cornbread dressing, creamed potatoes, maple-glazed yams, and roasted autumn vegetables for $160; serves 3-4. Order by November 19, for November 24 pickup. Fort Worth 817-332-9060 or Richardson 972-423-8121.

Spiral Diner. Thanksgiving offerings include their holiday plate designed for one, featuring two slices of house-made roast, green bean casserole, cornbread stuffing, brown gravy, dinner roll, and sweet potato pie. $23. They also have family-size portions of house-made roast, mac & cheese, stuffing, mashed potatoes, broccoli-rice casserole, collard greens, gravy, rolls, plus pecan pie and blueberry pie, $10-26. Order online by November 22, and select your pickup date, time, and location when you check out. Pickup November 23-24.

Stirr. Three-course menu includes starter, main, two sides, and dessert from choices that include poblano corn chowder, salad with pecans & blue cheese, Cajun fried turkey, jerked glazed ham, garlic mashed potatoes, candied yams, jalapeno cheddar cornbread stuffing, mushroom green bean casserole, pumpkin cheesecake, peach cobbler, or chocolate bourbon pie. $30. Order by November 22, pickup November 23-25.

Tacodeli. House-made mole in 16-ounce to-go containers. Order between November 11-24, for pickup by November 24 at 9 pm. Order online.

Ten50 BBQ. Pitmaster package includes glazed ham, smoked turkey breast, green beans, mashed potatoes, cornbread stuffing, rolls, and cobbler. $30 per person, 15 person minimum. Must order 72 hours in advance. Call 1-855-QUE-1050 or email catering@ten50bbq.com.

III Forks. Thanksgiving meal with three entrée choices: spice-rubbed turkey, beef tenderloin, or maple glazed Atlantic salmon, plus soup or salad and dessert. $59. A family meal pack includes gravy, cranberry-orange relish, sausage sage cornbread dressing, creamed potatoes, maple-glazed yams, and roasted autumn vegetables. $160, serves 3-4. Order by November 19 for pickup on November 24. $160. 972-267-1776.

TJ's Seafood Market. Special Thanksgiving menu includes holiday platters, shrimp, oysters and gumbo, at Preston Royal and Oak Lawn locations. Order by November 23, pickup November 24 at www.tjsseafood.com.

Truluck's. Curbside Thanksgiving feast includes turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing, gravy, broccoli casserole, mashed potatoes, rolls, and pecan and pumpkin pies. $300, serves 4-6. Order by November 19, pickup November 23-24. Uptown 214-220-2401, Southlake 817-912-0500.