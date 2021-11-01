Master list of Dallas restaurants offering Thanksgiving 2021 feasts

Our annual day of gratitude returns, with the 2021 rendition of Thanksgiving taking place this year on November 25. Gratitude can feel like a challenge when some are still recovering from the devastation wrought by the pandemic. And few industries suffered worse than the food & beverage world, with many Dallas restaurants and bars forced to close.

But others have persevered. Maybe a thoughtful expression of gratitude would be to celebrate the holiday at one of these highly hospitable establishments, ready to serve a holiday meal.

Here's where to dine on Thanksgiving:

Blue Mesa Grill. Thanksgiving brunch features turkey, jalapeño-cranberry relish, SW stuffing, mashed and sweet potatoes, green beans, cinnamon roasted butternut squash, pies, street taco bar, omelet station, waffles, brisket, red chile salmon, and mimosas. 10 am-3 pm. $28, or $7 for 11 and under.Addison 972-934-0165, Plano 214-387-4407.

Buca di Beppo. turkey, garlic mashed potatoes, spicy Italian sausage stuffing, green beans, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie.

City Hall Bistro. Three-course pre-fixe menu includes choices from butternut squash bisque, pear salad, turkey breast, prime rib, delicata squash, mashed potatoes, green beans almondine, cornbread stuffing, sweet and sour Brussels sprouts, bourbon caramel pecan pie, or pumpkin pie. 214-651-3686.

City Works Eatery and Pour House Frisco. Choice of one entrée with sides buffet from Prime Rib ($45) or Turkey ($35) mashed potatoes, asparagus, corn casserole, Brussels sprouts, stuffing, green bean casserole, chipotle maple glazed carrots, au gratin potatoes, and cornbread andouille sausage stuffing. Desserts are $8 and include bourbon pecan pie, brownie sundae, or apple crisp. Kids Roasted Turkey ($15; ages 10 and under. 12-6 pm. 469-850-1850.

Davio's. Thanksgiving Day menu prepared by executive chef Brad Albers includes Vermont organic turkey, Yukon gold potatoes, butternut squash, carrots, challah bread herb stuffing. $75, or $23 for 12 and under. Full dinner menu is also available. 11 am-8 pm. Visit www.davios.com/thecolony or call 469-772-4810.

Fearing's Restaurant. Three-course menu includes choices from butternut squash soup, poached prawns, Nantucket Bay scallops, chicken-fried Lockhart quail, tangerine-glazed turkey with tortilla dressing & mashed potatoes, halibut on parsnip puree, beef tenderloin with wild mushroom ragout & fingerling potatoes, lamb osso buco, pumpkin pie, French silk pie, and pecan pie. $135, or $45 for 12 and under. Vegetarian option is $85. Open lunch 11 am-2 pm and dinner 5:30-10 pm.

Harper's. Featured Thanksgiving item is a turkey tagine with smoked turkey breast, braised thigh, pearl couscous, sourdough stuffing, green beans, roasted butternut squash, crispy sage, cranberry-preserved lemon turkey jus. $42. Normal dinner menu also available. 4-10 pm. 214-998-0013.

Hawthorn Sushi, Seafood & Steak. Special Thanksgiving lunch features deep fried turkey with berry sauce, prime rib, red snapper, sweet potato casserole, and truffled mashed potatoes, plus cocktails and mocktails. 11 am-3 pm. $65 adults, $25 for 12 and under.

LAW at Four Seasons. Five-course brunch includes Thanksgiving classics and LAW brunch favorites such as seafood platter, harvest chicory salad, butternut squash "cappuccino," ham benedict, baked French toast streusel, turkey dinner, rack of lamb, scallops, beef short rib Wellington, and sweet potato tortellini. Seatings from 10 am–2:30 pm. $105, includes two mimosas or Bloody Marys. Dinner including a traditional Thanksgiving plate will be served a la carte from 5-10:30 pm. Reservations at 972-717-2420.

Meddlesome Moth. Thanksgiving Plate includes sous-vide and fried turkey, brioche-chestnut stuffing, sweet potato puree with curried cashews, bourbon cranberry relish, cornbread muffins with whipped sorghum, and sorghum popcorn. $25. 10 am-3 pm. 214-628-7900.

Omni Las Colinas. Thanksgiving buffet will be served on Friday November 26 from 10:30 am–1:30 pm, featuring chilled seafood, breakfast, egg bar, carving station, cured meats, salads, specialty Thanksgiving items, dessert, and a kids' menu. $55, or $29 for 12 and under. 972-556-0800.

Perry's Steakhouse & Grille. Holiday dine-in menu includes choice of butternut squash soup or salad, smoked turkey breast with gravy, mashed potatoes, green bean almondine, sausage & sage dressing, cranberry relish, and Bread. 11 am-5 pm. $45.

Princi Italia. Three-course meal includes butternut squash bisque, Caesar salad, turkey breast plate, and chocolate pecan pie or brûléed pumpkin pie. Dine-in 12-9 pm. $50. Reservations required. For to-go orders, $80 for 2 or $150 for 4; must order by November 25 at 3 pm. Preston Royal 972-739-5959 or Plano 972-378-9463.

Stirr. 3-course menu includes starter, main, two sides, and dessert from choices that include poblano corn chowder, fall greens with pecans & blue cheese, Cajun fried turkey, jerked glazed ham, garlic mashed potatoes, candied yams, jalapeno cheddar cornbread stuffing, mushroom green bean casserole, pumpkin cheesecake, peach cobbler, or chocolate bourbon pie. $30. 4-10 pm.

Table 13. 3-course menu begins with choice of lobster bisque or house salad, followed by turkey breast, stuffing, garlic mashed potatoes or sweet potatoes, green beans amandine, gravy, cranberry sauce, and desserts. Some regular menu items will also be available a la carte, including filet mignon and sea bass. Wine pairings also available. $44, or $17 for 12 and under. Reservations required at Table13Addison.com or 972-789-9558.

Texas Spice. Omni Dallas restaurant is doing a lunchtime buffet with a menu that includes turkey, red chile rubbed sirloin or beef, traditional sides, and desserts. 11 am-2 pm. $55, or $29 for 12 and under. 214-979-4529.