Where to drink in Dallas right now: 5 new bars with must-try cocktails

With all of the recent openings and new drink menus, there is no shortage of candidates for the November edition of Where to Drink in Dallas right now, CultureMap's monthly feature that offers suggestions on where to drink in Dallas. Right now.

This month includes two brand-new places, a third that's almost brand new, and one place that has a tempting new cocktail menu for the holidays.

Here's where to drink for November:

AC Hotel Dallas by The Galleria

Marriott hotel by the Galleria opened about three years ago and has an in-house eatery-bar called the AC Lounge, where they serve Spanish tapas, wine by the glass, and a full ba of cocktails. They just rolled out a seasonal drink menu, incorporating fall ingredients such as allspice, pumpkin, pecan, orange and star anise. Cocktails include the Spiced Pear Gin Fizz with Anjou pear, allspice, star anise-infused Dripping Springs Gin, lemon juice, Fever Tree club soda, and egg white; and the Pumpkin Bourbon Smash with Makers Mark Bourbon, spiced pumpkin, lime juice, Demerara syrup, and pecan bitters made in-house. The proximity to the Galleria makes it a perfect apres-shopping drop-in (or before, if that's how you roll).

Parterre

Newly opened downtown venue is a coffee shop and a cocktail bar in one from coffee guru Mike Mettendorf, and like its siblings La Reunion and State Street Coffee, it takes what it does very seriously: from carefully sourced coffee beans and impeccable coffee drinks, to a crafty approach to cocktails, including coffee-based cocktails such as he Espresso Martini with vodka, Kahlúa, espresso, and vanilla; and the irresistible Carajillo with Pierre Ferrand Ambré Cognac, Licor 43, and espresso. No detail gets overlooked, and there's a staff with pedigrees to deliver the best. Wine drinkers are advised to drop in on Wednesdays when they half-off wine bottles from 3-6 pm.

People's Last Stand

There's been lots of coming and going at Mockingbird Station, but this pioneering craft cocktail haunt has shown superpower endurance, cycling in new menus nearly every week, being extra creative, and just bringing their A game every day. All menu cocktails are $11, which is a deal by current craft cocktail standards, and they host a happy hour daily until 7 pm featuring a selection of $8 cocktails. Right now, they're one of three bars in town (along with La Reunion in Oak Cliff and Shoal's in Deep Ellum) who are featuring a special "Gold Fashioned" starring Aberfeldy Single Malt Scotch Whisky, a fruity, Highland-style of whisky that's dubbed "the Golden Dram" because of its water source, the Pitilie Burn, a river known for its deposits of gold. The drink combines Aberfeldy 12 year old, honey syrup, Angostura bitters, and Orange bitters.

The Stix Icehouse

Full-service restaurant and bar sprawled out over 14 acres of land in McKinney, features a menu of indulgent comfort food: catfish n chips, nachos, chicken-fried chicken, soups, and salads. Guests can wash down their delicious comfort food with specialty cocktails, like the AppleMoon Magic Cocktail (moonshine spiked with apple cider) or one of 24 beers on tap. In addition to great food and drinks, The Stix features a nine-hole disc golf course, wiffle ball, corn hole, ping pong, swings, a tree house and a large event space perfect for group outings and large family events.

Sugar Factory

Buzzy restaurant-candy store opens with fanfare this weekend, with over-the-top food and drink including their dry-ice-smoking cocktails served in crazy-big goblets. The Lollipop Passion comes garnished with lollipops and candy necklaces, while the Watermelon Patch features Pitbull’s Voli 305 Vodka and sour watermelon gummies. Many of their cocktails have a celebrity tie: The Rock's Soul Man with his Teremana Tequila; 50 Cent’s Candy Shop with Branson Cognac; the Mamitas Hurricane made with Mario Lopez’s Casa Mexico Silver Tequila and Brody Jenner’s Mamitas Seltzer; Bruno Mars’ Watermelon Piña Colada and Mai Tai made with SelvaRey Rum; Nick Cannon’s Big Clouds Goblet; Snoop Dogg’s Tropical Fruit Punch made with his Indoggo Gin; and Nick Jonas and John Varvatos’ Strawberry Cadillac Reposado Margarita made with Villa One Tequila.