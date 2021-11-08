These are the 9 best food and drink events in Dallas this week

Get a taste of France, Italy, and Australia with events that will share wine and cuisine from all three countries. There’s also a two-day beer festival, pre-Thanksgiving wine tasting, and a tequila dinner to end the week. Many restaurants are offering a Veterans Day salute, too.

Tuesday, November 9

Bubbles, Burgundy & Beyond at Trova Wine + Market

Visit the Plaza at Preston Center wine bar and market for a pre-Thanksgiving tasting. There’ll be around 40 bottles popped and ready for serving — all ideal for fall holiday gatherings. The $75 per-person price also includes tray-passed hors d’oeuvres. The event will run from 6-8 pm.

Dallas Food & Wine Alliance Wine & Dine Dinner

Chef Matt McCallister and guest chef from Houston Aaron Bludorn will collaborate to prepare a five-course dinner benefiting the Dallas Food & Wine Alliance culinary grant program. Menu highlights include octopus and veal tongue terrine, pecan-crusted flounder, Hereford pork loin, and cassis-poached pear with pain perdu. The event will take place McCallister’s restaurant Homewood and begins with passed apps at 6:30 pm. Tickets are $195 per person and include wine pairings with dinner.

Taste of France Wine Dinner at CLINK Wine Bar + Bites

Experience French cuisine and wines during this four-course dinner at the Dallas wine bar and restaurant. Menu highlights include graham cracker-crusted fried oysters, chicken with crispy whipped potatoes and tarragon-mushroom cream, and tarte tatin with Texas honey caramel sauce and brown butter spiced pecan ice cream. Diner is $110 per person and begins at 6 pm.

Wednesday, November 10

Glenfiddich Whisky Dinner at Dakota’s Steakhouse

Taste 14-year, 18-year and 30-year-old whiskies during this four-course dinner featuring the Glenfiddich whisky brand. The event will begin with a cocktail and end with an Alec Bradley cigar rolled on-site. The $275 price includes tax and gratuity and the event begins at 6 pm. Purchase tickets through Open Table.

Thursday, November 11

Veterans Day dining offers

Dozens of local restaurants are saluting military veterans and active service members with well-deserved free meals, deals, and discounts. For a complete list, click here.

Friday, November 12

Wine Australia Dinner at Monarch

The high-rise fine dining restaurant will host Mark Davidson, head of education development for Wine Australia in North America and professional wine competition judge, for a luxurious wine dinner. Australian wines will be paired with Monarch’s tasting menu. The dinner is $250 per person and begins at 6 pm.

Big Texas Beer Fest

The two-day event at Fair Park will feature more than 500 beers from more than 110 breweries around the world, all ready for tasting. Keep nourished with bites from local food trucks and toe-tap to the music of live and local bands. General admission tickets are $37 and include 12 two-ounce samples. Purchase 12 more for only $2. VIP tickets are $60 and allow for entrance one hour early along with access to exclusive beers. The event will run from 7-11 pm Friday and 2-6:30 pm Saturday.

All You Can Eataly

The Italian gourmet wonderland will officially celebrate its Dallas opening with a one-night-only party. Closed to the public and only open for ticket-holders, the celebration will feature more than 100 wine tastings, more than 30 food stations, and dozens of chef demonstrations, along with live entertainment. The outdoor tent will offer traditional Italian skewers prepped on wood-burning grills, an Aeprol spritz bar, and a live band. General admission is $99 and VIP tickets are $149, which includes early entry, premium wines, and special chef demos and tastings. The event will run from 7-10:30 pm with VIP entry at 6 pm.

Saturday, November 13

Patron Tequila Dinner at Cantina Laredo

The Addison location of the upscale Mexican restaurant will feature a four-course dinner paired with Patron cocktails. Arrive by 7 pm for a Patron tequila flight during the opening reception. The dinner is $59.99 per person.