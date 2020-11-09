Home » Restaurants + Bars
Holiday News

Selfie-friendly Tipsy Elf Christmas pop-up bar to open in Bishop Arts

Miracle bar pop up christmas cocktail
Get ready for your selfie. Photo by Melissa Hom

A festive holiday pop-up is headed our way. Well, it's headed to Bishop Arts. Called Tipsy Elf, it's a Christmas-themed cocktail bar that will serve holiday cocktails in what a release calls an over-the-top festive setting.

Tipsy Elf comes from the restaurant group behind Paradiso, Botanist, and Tejas, and will take over Good Companions, the little white house at 308 N. Bishop Ave., transforming it ito a "kitschy elf hangout," beginning November 27.

The menu will feature holiday-themed cocktails in funky Santa mugs. Such as:

  • Mulled Wine made with smoky mezcal
  • Vegan Egg Nog
  • sage-infused Gin Fizz

Beverage Director is Iluggy Recinos (NoMad LA, Bestia).

In addition to the above-mentioned over-the-top decor, there'll be Christmas tunes, seasonally-inspired bites, and holiday cookies.

There'll also be people in cosplay including an elf named Larry, and a drag Mrs. Claus.

It'll run from November 27-January 2, and will be open Thursday-Saturday from 8-10 pm.

