Uptown Dallas Asian restaurant rebrands with crowd-pleasing cuisine

A restaurant-bar in Uptown Dallas that was doing Asian food has closed to make way for a concept with Mexican food. Goodbye Anju and hello Tequila Delicious, which is now open at 2901 Thomas Ave., where it's serving street tacos, Mexican food, and margaritas, with a big selection of tequila and mezcal and an epic patio that's also dog-friendly.

The new concept is the brainchild of owner Michael Kim and chef Humberto "Beto" Lira, who has worked at restaurants such as Neighborhood Services, Taco Lingo, and Mexican Sugar.

The menu includes quesadillas, "a big burrito," queso, guacamole, street tacos, and margaritas in a variety of flavors.

"It's a smaller menu," Kim says. "But Beto hails from Mexico City and has always had a vision of wanting to do the food from his hometown. We're not doing Tex Mex. The centerpiece is street tacos. It's summoning that food truck culture where you can grab a few street tacos, with his bright flavor profiles."

Taco options include bistek (beef marinated in lime), carnitas, chicken tinga, pork pastor, lengua, and nopales with queso fresco.

Margaritas include cucumber jalapeno, frozen, strawberry-basil, and a refreshing one with dragonfruit and mint.

They're also leaning heavily into brunch, including featuring the perennial crowd-pleasing drag brunch concept which they'll host every Saturday at 1 pm.

This space has had some turnover: Once Thomas Avenue Beverage Company, then Boxwood, then City Council. Kim opened Anju in early 2021 as a cool Asian outpost in the middle of Dallas, but a cool Asian outpost is not what the market wanted.

"I thought of all the Asian and Korean places I've enjoyed in Carrollton and the surrounding areas outside Dallas, and thought it would be more convenient for Uptown to have an Asian tapas drinking place close by," he says. "At the end of day, what I concluded is that I was incorrect. We got great feedback on what we were doing and people liked the food, but maybe didn't crave it as frequently as a hamburger or pizza or more traditional cuisines."

Kim, who owns a hospitality company called One Esca, is an ambitious and enthusiastic restaurateur. He's reviving Sugarbacon, the American/Southern food restaurant in McKinney, and is also bringing Mad For Chicken, a chain known for its soy garlic fried chicken and unique Korean inspired dishes, to DFW.