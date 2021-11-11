Villa Azur restaurant brings Miami flash to W Dallas Hotel - Victory

A glitzy restaurant and lounge from Miami has made its Dallas debut: Villa Azur is a new concept at the W Hotel in Victory Park with a cosmopolitan, international mien, promising to bring the kind of food, beverage, service, and glamour you might find in the French Riviera, opening on November 11, according to a release.

Villa Azur comes from three friends with extensive backgrounds and experiences. Jean Philippe Bernard has more than 25 years of experience in the hospitality industry. Paul Breuza develops concepts around the world. Michael Martin is a staple in the Miami nightlife scene (Opium Group, The Mondrian Hotel, LIV, Wall at the W Hotel) who brings expertise nightlife industry expertise.

They vow that Villa Azur will add a "sexy, European touch" to Dallas' nightlife scene.

Food

Under the direction of Executive Chef Carlos Torres, the menu will observe a Mediterranean theme, pairing seasonal ingredients, international flavors, and stunning presentation, including more than one tableside preparation.

Dishes include:

Truffle burrata

Pâtes à la Meule served tableside in a Parmigiana wheel and cognac-flamed

Dover Sole Meunière prepared tableside

Whole roasted chicken

Tiramisu

Service

Villa Azur Dallas will be open 5 pm-12 am, with breakfast and lunch in the hotel lobby. It aspires to excellence on service while embracing the vibe and energy of a neighborhood hotspot, combining the upscale dining experience found on the French Riviera yet simultaneously incorporating the effervescence of Dallas' vibrant lifestyle.

This will include entertainment, glamorous greeters, live DJs, fancy cocktails, and dinner parties.

Atmosphere

Located in the former Cook Hall space to the left of the hotel's Houston Street entrance, the restaurant seats 150, with an additional 20 seats in the bar and lounge area. The space has been given a makeover by interior designer Jose Jafif, with a mixture of neoclassical and modern trends and eclectic details.

In a statement, co-owner Jean-Philippe Bernard calls the design spectacular.

"I am very excited to be joining my friends and business partners in the opening of a restaurant in Dallas," Bernard says. "We are looking forward to sharing with our future patrons a next-level experience, a place where they can dine, socialize, and celebrate, mixing culinary excellence and glamorous lifestyle. From the cuisine and drink menus to the overall atmosphere and ambiance, Villa Azur will definitely bring the authentic, vibrant, and festive South of France energy to Dallas."

Director of Operations Genevieve Bernard says that "not only is Villa Azur a restaurant where patrons can enjoy fine French-Mediterranean cuisine but it is also a 'destination' where friends can gather together in a cozy yet energetic atmosphere."

Villa Azur is part of a wave of concepts from Miami, giving Dallas some Miami heat. In addition to the restaurant, the hotel will also host a rotating contemporary art collection with works from Markowitz Fine Art Gallery for opening weekend, and more gallery features to come.