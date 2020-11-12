Debonair dinner party guy goes bigtime with new taco lounge in Frisco

Frisco gets a new taqueria from a resident known for his fabulous dinner parties: Called Chido Taco Lounge, it'll open in a former SmashBurger at 6959 Lebanon Rd. #123, and is set to open in early 2021.

Chido, which means "cool" in Spanish, is from first-timer Blaine McGowan, who developed a following after having hosted underground ticketed dinner parties out of his Frisco home.

Inspired by the enthusiasm of his followers, McGowan decided to take the next step, and has launched the restaurant in partnership with Gabe Zeller, a friend.

According to a release, Chido's menu will spotlight flavors from across the globe.

"Our goal at Chido is to capture a multi-cultural fusion with a focus on tacos as the main vehicle for delivering flavor and fun," McGowan says in a statement.

Tacos will be the core, but they'll also have entrees and secret menu items.

Running the kitchen is chef Jerry de la Riva, with a consult by chef Samir Dhurandhar of Nick & Sam's.

They'll also do craft cocktails created by Kareem Dula and David Wright of Craft Culture, and keep late-night hours.

McGowan says that they'll have an open door policy and none of that attitude you get in Dallas. Burn!

"Frisco is missing a local watering hole—something that is casual and cool but with killer food, too," he says. "Chido will provide diners an opportunity to enjoy craft cocktails & cuisine without the pretentious attitude of most institutions throughout Dallas. It's the kind of place where everybody is a somebody!"