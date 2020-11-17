Fun Indian restaurant chain to debut in Texas at The Colony's Grandscape

An Indian restaurant concept is headed for Texas: Called Curry Up Now, it's an Indian fast-casual concept from San Francisco and will open its first Texas location at the Grandscape in The Colony.

According to a release, the restaurant is slated to open in March 2021 at 5752 Grandscape Blvd. #310.

Curry Up Now was founded in 2009 as a food truck by husband-and-wife Akash and Rana Kapoor. They've since expanded to three food trucks, plus 13 brick-and-mortar restaurants in Northern and Southern California, Utah, New Jersey, and Georgia.

Their little motto is "not your average Indian fare," and the menu shows it, with items such as a tandoori fried chicken sandwich, sweet potato waffle fries with hot & sweet tomato dipping sauce, and fried cheese ravioli with tikka masala dip. Intriguing.

Signature dishes include:

Tikka Masala Burritos

Deconstructed Samosas

Indian-style tacos

Naughty Naan

There is also a section of Indian street food snacks and more traditional dishes like Thali Platters, Kathi Rolls, and Bhel Puri.

In addition to the restaurant, they have an accompanying craft cocktail bar concept called Mortar & Pestle, with cocktails and bar bites. There are currently Mortar & Pestle outlets at three locations, and The Colony will get one, too.

Local franchisees are Ankita & Dharmesh Mehta, Kamlesh & Jagruti Modi, Ratnakar & Lila Mody, and Aryan Vig, who run the MMV Corporation and have Cold Stone Creamery locations throughout Texas and two locations of the World of Beer fanchise under construction.

Three other locations are penciled in for DFW, plus an additional two in Austin.