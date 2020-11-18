New Tex-Mex in iffy Dallas location hopes lobster fajitas do the trick

A Tex-Mex restaurant is taking a crack at a North Dallas location where others have not fared so well: The restaurant is Primo's MX Kitchen & Lounge, the concept from Refined Hospitality Concepts, and it's opening what will be its third location at 8611 Hillcrest Rd., #100.

According to a release, it'll open November 23.

The menu will feature the same twist on Tex-Mex plus elevated cocktails found at the Primo's locations in Uptown and downtown Dallas at the Statler hotel. Favorites include Carne Asada Fries, tableside fajitas, and a vegetarian Enchiladas Verdes y Crema.

But they've also added new items, to give this opening a little pizzazz. Those include:

Lobster Fajitas

16-ounce Bone-In Ribeye

Grilled Texas Quail

"When we decided to open Primo's on Hillcrest, we wanted to open with some amazing new items,” says Robert Hall, CEO of Refined Hospitality Concepts. "From there we decided to bring these enhancements to all Primo's locations."

They'll host a weekend brunch on Saturday-Sunday from 10 am-3 pm with unique menu items like Chilaquiles Burrito and The Churro Waffle, plus mimosas and other fun brunch cocktails.

They'll also serve lunch seven days a week with combo plates such s Asada Tacos and Chile Relleno Primo, served with black beans and Spanish or cilantro brown rice for $16.95.

Located in an odd center at the corner of Northwest Highway, this space was previously Nosh Bistro, which chef Avner Samuel opened in 2019, partnered with Mehrdad Moayedi, president and CEO of Centurion Development Group, and founder of Refined Hospitality Concepts. So this is just one RHC concept becoming another. (Samuel left in early 2020.)

Originally an office, the first restaurant that opened there in 2012 was a Mexican place called Soleo. By 2014 it was a restaurant called Dish which closed in 2018, with owner Tim McEneny citing "unresolvable concerns" with the building and location, IE not enough visible parking.

Perhaps COVID-19 will offer the opportunity for a restart. They anticipate lots of takeout and delivery and have arrangements with third-party delivery platforms such as UberEats, Grubhub, and Seamless.

COVID-19 measures include temperature-screens on all guests as they enter the restaurant, QR code menus, and hand sanitizing stations.