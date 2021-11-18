4 Dallas bars go nuts for holidays with Christmas-themed pop-ups

Dallas bars have gone pop-up crazy for the holidays in 2021 with four bars hosting temporary installations featuring a Christmas-y theme.

Themed pop-ups have been a local bar trend for a couple of years but the trend has boomed with Christmas pop-ups. It's no longer enough to do a minty martini, you gotta do a pop-up, and that means holiday decor which can provide a backdrop for photos.

Here's four bars where you can find some souped-up Christmas cheer:

St. Henry Winter Wonderland

November 23-January 2

Dallas restaurant-bar The Henry will bring back its holiday pop-up bar St. Henry Winter Wonderland, a festive experience on their rooftop with themed cocktails and seasonal winter-inspired dishes.

Beverages will include St. Henry’s Schnapps Flight, with apple, cinnamon, butterscotch, and fernet branca; or the adorned Junior & Mrs. Mint, with vanilla-infused Belvedere Vodka, white chocolate, and peppermint schnapps. A St. Henry holiday-specific menu with sweet and savory bites will include Deviled Crab Dip, with garlic toast and charred lemon; Whole Baked Brie, with red onion jam, crackers, and crostini; and Croissant Bread Pudding, with toasted pecan, caramel ice cream, and whiskey raisins.

Reservations are encouraged for parties of six or more. Parties of 10 or more can book a private party by contacting Special Events Manager Brittany Sims, at 469-520-1084 or emailing bsims@foxrc.com.

Tipsy Elf

November 26-December 31

Bishop Arts 2020 holiday pop-up Tipsy Elf from hospitality group Exxir (Casablanca, Paradiso, Botanist, Tejas) returns on November 26 to the former Good Companions space on the corner of Bishop Avenue and Melba Street, which will be bursting with Christmas decor, ornaments, trees, and mistletoe.

This year, Tipsy Elf joins forces with the Mermaid Raw Bar & Champagne Room next door to create an expansive covered outdoor patio. Instagram-friendly entity Larry the Elf will snap photos, joined by Mrs. Claus, better known as Gloria Devine, who will do nightly readings of naughty letters to Santa. Festive cocktails will be created by Exxir’s Beverage Director Iluggy Recinos.

Special events will include Nights with Daddy Santa, an Ugly Sweater Party, Drag Bingo with Mrs. Claus, and Naughty Cookie Decorating. Tipsy Elf will be walk-in only, but the space is also available for private events.

Miracle Bar

November 22-December 31

The original holiday pop-up which started all this madness in 2014, the New York-based concept Miracle Bar returns to Dallas (and about 200 other cities across the U.S.) to the Royal 38 in Uptown. It'll feature Christmas décor, outdoor seating, and a menu of cocktails such as the Christmapolitan, Christmas Carol Barrel, Snowball Old-Fashioned, Jingle Balls Nog, Nice Shot, and Naughty Shot.

They also sell glassware and other merchandise, and each location hosts various events such as Ugly Christmas Sweater parties.

Sippin' Santa

November 22-December 31

A tropical baby brother of the Miracle Bar, Sippin' Santa returns to Dallas, this time taking up residence at RoPo & Logan, the Midwestern-inspired dive bar in Deep Ellum in the former Hide space (which has a history with Christmas-themed pop-ups, since it used to host Miracle Bar) (plus its owners own Royal 38, which is hosting Miracle Bar). Sippin' Santa gives the Christmas pop-up a tropical twist with tiki drinks. Tiki + nostalgic Christmas, that's two themes in one.

This year's roster features the White Russian Christmas, Azul Navidad, Yule Log Grog, The Regifter, and Mistletoe-to-Toe.