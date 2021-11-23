Looking to kick things up a few notches this Thanksgiving? With the help of talented chefs and bartenders from around the world, Modelo Negra has crafted a selection of delicious dishes and beer cocktails that represent the very best flavors of Mexico and beyond.

That includes a spicy beer-brined grilled turkey for the big day, plus a red chile steak with beans that will please the table any time of the year.

Beer-Brined Grilled Turkey with Red Chile Adobo

Serves 12

Ingredients

1 whole fresh turkey breast, bone-in, skin-on, about 6 pounds

1 bottle (12 oz.) Modelo Negra beer

1/2 cup packed dark brown sugar

1/2 cup salt

1 ½ tsp. crushed red pepper flakes

3 garlic cloves, peeled and crushed

3 garlic cloves, peeled

2 cups chicken or turkey broth

6 medium (about 3 oz.) dried ancho chiles, stemmed, seeded and torn into flat pieces

1 tsp. dried oregano, preferably Mexican

1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

1/4 tsp. ground cumin

1/8 tsp. ground cloves

¼ cup apple cider vinegar

1 tsp. each, dried: marjoram, leaf thyme

Olive oil

2½ tbsp. expeller pressed canola oil

2-3 tbsp. sugar

Salt

1 or 2 cups mesquite wood chips

Directions

— Put 2 ½ quarts water, sugar, salt, and pepper flakes into a very large deep pot. Stir the mixture to dissolve the sugar and salt. Add the beer; mix well.

— Split the turkey breast down the breast bone into two pieces. Put turkey in the beer brine, making sure it is submerged. Refrigerate covered 6-8 hours.

— Soak mesquite chips in water to cover for at least 30 minutes. Heat a gas grill to medium-high or light a charcoal fire and let it burn just until the coals are covered with gray ash and very hot.

— When the grill is ready, either turn the burner(s) in the center to medium-low or bank the coals to the sides for indirect cooking. Add some of the soaked wood chips to the grill (for a gas grill, place them in a smoker attachment box or wrap the chips in foil; for charcoal, place them on the hot coals). For the charcoal grill, set the grill grate in place.

— Remove turkey from the brine and pat thoroughly dry with paper towel. Rub the turkey with garlic and sprinkle with herbs.

— Set the turkey breast halves on a roasting rack set inside a heavy-gauge foil pan. Drizzle lightly with oil.

— Set the pan on the cooking grate. Pour 1 cup water into the turkey pan. Cover the grill and cook over medium heat. To maintain an even temperature with a charcoal grill, add more charcoal regularly (usually a few pieces every half hour or so). Keep adding wood chips as desired to give smokiness.

---

