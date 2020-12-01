Luxe downtown Dallas residence will boast Michelin-starred chef eateries

A new residential building in downtown Dallas set to debut in spring 2021 will open with a pair of restaurants led by a high-profile Michelin-starred chef.

The building: The National, located at 1401 Elm St., part of an exciting new project from Todd Interests that also includes the new Thompson hotel.

The chef: Danny Grant, a two-time Michelin-starred chef and the visionary behind Maple & Ash, an innovative steakhouse which embraces the buzzy wood-fired trend.

Grant has two eateries in the works, located on the 49th and 50th floors:

Monarch, a wood-fired modern Italian restaurant

Kessaku, a high-end sushi restaurant

Grant is co-founder of What If Syndicate, a national hospitality group, with partners David Pisor and Jim Lasky that started with Maple & Ash in Chicago five years ago. New brands include Etta, Mavens & Aficionados, Monarch, Celestina, and Kessaku, with new restaurants also opening in Scottsdale, Ft. Lauderdale, and Los Angeles.

Grant says in a statement that he's had his eye on Dallas for a while.

"This market has been on our radar for a long time, and finally, we have the right partners and the perfect location to bring our concepts to life," Grant says. "Our partner, Todd Interests, the developer of Thompson Dallas/The National has been incredibly wonderful to work with. They know and love Dallas, and their commitment to the city is amazing."

Monarch will be a wood-fired, modern Italian restaurant that will serve handmade pasta, steaks, and grilled seafood. The approach will be light, fresh, and technique-driven.

The heart of the restaurant will be the wood-fired hearth where guests can expect to find fresh prawns charred to perfection alongside wood-fire roasted artichokes and octopus a la plancha.

The menu also features large-format dishes to be shared amongst the table, from whole, live Alaskan king crab to a 50 oz. porterhouse steak charred in coals.

Kessaku will be a lavish sushi and cocktail lounge centered around high-end ingredients, high-quality seafood, warm and delicate rice, and an extensive collection of sake. The menu offers nigiri, sashimi and an array of eclectic rolls. The sushi sits alongside a progressive cocktail menu that is approachable yet sophisticated and fun.

The restaurants promise to be ultra-swank. Monarch will feature a two-level space with a grand staircase, towering wine cellar, and private dining spaces.

The National Residences is part of a $460-million preservation project by Todd Interests, who transformed the historic George Dahl-designed former First National Bank Tower, a historic high-rise located at 1401 Elm St.

It includes the Thompson Hotel and the National Residences, a luxury high-rise with 324 apartments, loaded with amenities such as room service and housekeeping.

The Thompson opened in November and features 219 rooms, including 52 suites and two penthouse suites, plus two restaurants of its own: Nine at The National, open for breakfast and lunch; and Catbird, a restaurant, lounge, and rooftop bar on the 10th floor.