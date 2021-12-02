Oprah's favorite Frisco bakery Cookie Society uncrates Addison shop

A Frisco bakery favorited by Oprah Winfrey has a new location in the oven: Cookie Society, whose distinctive "Cookie Crate" earned a spot on Winfrey's annual Oprah's Favorite Things list, will expand with a second location in Addison at 5100 Belt Line Rd. #830, next-door to Snooze.

Jeff Allen, the retired 8-year NFL veteran who owns the gourmet cookie bakery with his wife Marissa, confirms it will open in early 2022. "We're hoping to open in late January," he says.

The couple has had a whirlwind year, opening their storefront a month after COVID-19 arrived, possibly the most challenging time to open in the history of openings.

Their sweets feature unique flavors inspired by childhood staples, elevated classics, and other flavors typically reserved for cakes and pies, from Chocolate Chip to Banana Pudding, to Salted Caramel, to Cookies & Cream.

They stayed afloat with takeout and curbside orders — and then along came Oprah, who featured their cookie Gift Crate on her annual holiday gift list published in the December issue of O, The Oprah Magazine.

"It was crazy to be named to Oprah's Favorites List during our first year of business," Jeff says. "When the list came out, we sold out of cookies in a matter of days. Oprah completely changed our lives and once again we wanted to make available the cookies that started it all."

The Addison shop has more room than their Frisco shop, which means they'll be able to better display their cookies, and is only the first in what they hope will be more locations.

"We liked that it was south of Frisco and we want to expand in that direction," Jeff says.

To celebrate the holiday season, they've released new flavors, plus a new version of their famous crate, with six cookies instead of 12, and an exclusive candle.

Called "Oprah's Favorite Things Cookie Crate," it features six cookies — red velvet cheesecake, peppermint bark, hot chocolate, holiday sugar, chocolate chip, and white chocolate gingersnap — plus an 8-ounce Brown Butter Vanilla scented cookie candle, created for Cookie Society by Olphactory Candles. It's $55 plus shipping, and is available in-store and for online nationwide shipping through December.

New cookie flavors include the red velvet cheesecake and the hot chocolate, evocative of a cup of cocoa. They also updated their gingersnap cookie by adding white chocolate chips.

"Olphactory is a local business we support — he makes the best candles," Jeff says. "We thought it would be cool to have a Cookie Society candle. We were so fortunate, and we wanted people to see his company as well as ours."