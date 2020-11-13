Dallas cooks hit national stage with nods from Oprah and Food Network TV

Dallas-Fort Worth cooking talent is hitting the national stage via a number of platforms including Food Network TV, online awards, and a thumbs-up from Oprah.

Here's the dish on locals making good:

Oprah nod

A product by a local vendor has made Oprah's Favorite Things, the annual holiday gift list published in the December issue of O, The Oprah Magazine. The vendor is Cookie Society, a family-owned bakery in Frisco, and the product featured is their Holiday Dozen Gift Crate, containing 12 artisanal individually packaged 4-ounce cookies.

The crate has six "signature" flavors, and six "holiday" flavors.

Signature flavors include: Chocolate Chunk, Salted Caramel, Banana Pudding, Chocolate Chip, Snickerdoodle, and Cookies and Cream.

Holiday flavors include: Sweet Potato Pie, Peppermint Hot Chocolate, Maple Pecan, Gingersnap Cheesecake, Texas Toffee, and “HOLLY”day Sugar.

Their cookies are described crispy on the edges, soft in the center, and chewy. The Holiday Dozen Gift Crate goes for $55.

The issue hits newsstands on November 17. They'll have a sweepstakes running from November 25-December 6, in which 12 readers can win every item, including the Holiday Gift Crate. Visit oprahmag.com/12days-2020 for more info.

Awards nom

5 Mile Chocolate has been nominated for its 55 percent dark milk chocolate as a finalist for the 2021 Good Food Awards, an annual list compiled by a San Francisco company. The Oak Cliff chocolate company is a returning champ, having been a finalist in 2018.

Other finalists in Texas include Greater Goods Coffee Co. and shār snacks, both based in Austin. Winners will be announced on January 22.

Local chef on TV

A Frisco baker will compete on Holiday Baking Championship, a Food Network show featuring personalities such as Duff Goldman and Carla Hall, searching to find the greatest holiday baker.

The local made good is Kess Eshun, a pastry chef and owner of Kess Kravings Patissiere & Café in Frisco. The show debuted on November 2 and airs on Monday nights at 8 pm.