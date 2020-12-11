Where to eat in Dallas right now: Best restaurants for holiday dining

Small is the word for Christmas 2020, with festivities scaled down and fewer out-of-town guests. Whatever the size of your celebration, you'll still want to throw down a feast — the food may well be the high point during these austere times.

For our December edition of Where to Eat, we offer suggestions for every category of holiday dining, whether it's lunch, tea, or takeout. (Click here for a complete list of restaurants offering Christmas fare.)

Breakfast: The Commissary

Downtown Dallas cafe has a clever to-go package called "A Christmas Morning Bagels & Bubbly." It includes a dozen bagels, cream cheese, lox, garnishes, and a bottle of Louis Roederer Brut Reserve for $100. Order online by December 21 for pickup December 24 from 8 am-4 pm. Curbside pickup or free validated parking in the Metropolitan Parking Garage at Field and Main Street. 214-827-2927.

Lunch: Georgie By Curtis Stone

Travis Walk restaurant is among those that are open on Christmas Day, when they'll be serving a lunch from 11 am-3 pm that includes choices from: citrus salad, parsnip soup, caramelle pasta, Akaushi prime rib, Berkshire ham, pescatarian kingfish "ham," vegan choux farci with lentils and root vegetables, pastrami-spiced carrots, Brussels sprout casserole, pomme puree, chestnut mont blanc, and chocolate marquise. $90, or $50 for 12 and under.

High tea: Ritz-Carlton Dallas

This tea is not available on Christmas Day - it's definitely a holiday kind of offering, available for a limited time. The tea takes place in the hotel lobby and includes tea, mini sandwiches, scones and more. $75 includes a glass of champagne; $35 for 12 and under. December 12-13 and December 19-20. 214-922-4848.

Fine-dining: Morton's The Steakhouse

Open for dine-in on Christmas Eve 4-10 pm and Christmas Day 12-9 pm, serving three-course Chateaubriand menu with winter salad, Chateaubriand for two, black truffle mashed cauliflower, creamed spinach, and sour cream mashed potatoes, and La Bête Noir. $75 per person, minimum of two people, also available to-go.

All day options: Statler Dallas

Restaurants at this downtown hotel will be open with regular menus on Christmas Day as follows: Overeasy from from 6:30 am-3 pm; Sfereco from 11 am-9 pm; Scout from 4-10 pm; Boubon & Banter from 6 pm-midnight.

Take-Out: Ranch at Las Colinas

The Ranch's ready-to-heat Holiday Curbside Kit feeds four and includes choice of smoked turkey breast ($90), smoked ham ($90), or smoked tenderloin ($150, with shrimp cocktail, buttermilk chive whipped potatoes, smoked jalapeño sausage gravy, sauteed green beans, grilled asparagus, cornbread muffins, and dinner salad with honey herb vinaigrette. Order online by December 22 at 12 noon. 972-506-7262.