Bold new Mexican restaurant-bar from San Diego enters Texas market

A bawdy new Mexican concept from San Diego is making its Texas debut: El Chingon, a restaurant, bar, and nightlife hot spot will open in Fort Worth's sorta buzzy West Seventh District. It'll take over a space vacated by Trophy Ranch Bar space, at 2800 Bledsoe St. and will open December 18.

El Chingon made its debut in San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter in 2017 with a combination of Mexican food, margaritas, and nightlife in a high-energy atmosphere. A release describes the cuisine as "Bad Ass Mexican," designed to capture the spirit of Mexican revolutionary Pancho Villa and his pistoleros.

The concept was first introduced in 2017 by GBOD Hospitality Group in San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter. This will be the second location.

Food

Menu highlights include:

elote a la línea, fire roasted corn on the cob wheels coated with cotija cheese, mayo, and Tajín

molcajete bowl filled with grilled skirt steak, grilled chicken breast, grilled shrimp, Chingon guacamole, grilled queso fresco, and Chingon elote

parrillada chingona, a sizzling platter of carnitas, grilled skirt steak, grilled chicken breast, shrimp, pepper and onion fajita mix, with queso fundido and guacamole

chicken, steak ,and shrimp “Bad Ass” fajitas flambéed tableside with tequila, served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, chiles toredos, and tortillas

tacos, including birria, al pastor and Jorge’s taco de pescado, battered white fish taco served with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, Mexican citrus, and chipotle cream.

Cocktails

GBOD's beverage director, Ryan Andrews, has created a menu of handcrafted signature cocktails that include:

Madero with Azuñia Blanco Tequila, house-made watermelon cordial, lime and Tajín rim

Pancho Villa with Olmeca Altos plata, fresh lime, salt, and a choice of Jarritos

TJ 1920 with Olmeca Altos Reposado, Mexican Coca-Cola reduction, R&D cherry apple bitters, and sarsaparilla bitters.

If that's not enough, cocktails can be made "Bad Ass" style, served in a goblet with a Tajín rim, Dulces Tipicos Jabalina Xtreme candy straw, and paleta.

If that's still not enough, there's an oversized shareable cocktail called The Super Bad Ass Madero, made with a bottle of Azuñia Blanco Tequila, house-made watermelon cordial and lime, served in a halved-watermelon with a Tajín, Dulces Tipicos Jabalina Xtreme candy straws, and paletas.

Atmosphere

The 6,065-square-foot space will accommodate approximately 400 guests and combines décor from Mexico, art inspired by Mexican culture, murals commissioned by local artists, and dynamic sound and lighting.

"Instagramable" visuals include:

a pair of 10-foot-high hand-carved Calavera sugar skull doors

Airstream trailer hand-painted by local artist, UNO

graffiti-painted garage doors by local artist, Juan Velazquez.

Custom lighting, state-of-the-art audio, three 100-inch LED walls, and seven 55-inch TVs complete the space, with sound and visuals for late-night entertainment and sports viewing.

Party

The release vows that El Chingon will be a prime party destination, from daytime into the early morning with entertainment offerings, "bad ass" drink packages, and guest DJs.

The lineup includes SUNDIAS, a series of day parties with brunch offerings and cocktails, drink packages, and guest DJs; Forty-Tuesdays, which includes taco and tequila flights, bottle service, and guest DJs. Bottle service! How divine.

GBOD Hospitality Group was founded in 2012 by brothers Raymond and Patrick Davoudi in San Diego with the opening of Mezé Greek Fusion in San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter.

Their portfolio of San Diego spots includes Prohibition, an underground speakeasy, and Havana 1920. Fort Worth is their first expansion to a new market.