These Dallas restaurants are open for brunch on New Year's Day 2020

One dining ritual slightly less impacted by coronavirus is brunch and that's because brunch is a daytime thing and it's easier to be outdoors.

They're not saying positive things about the weather in Dallas on New Year’s Day 2020 — but hopefully there'll be a little ray of sunshine to point us to better things for 2021.

Here are the Dallas restaurants open for brunch on New Year's Day:

Big Al’s is offering a Buy One Get One Free Rack of Rib Special for $28 available December 31 and Jan 1, and every Saturday through January. The restaurant is also featuring Hoppin' John for $10 Quart/$35 Gallon and Cornbread $5 a Quarter Pan. Big Al’s will close at 4pm on New Year’s Eve and Day -- regular operating hours are Monday-Saturday from 10:30am-8pm. The restaurant also offers online ordering through chownow, curbside pick-up and delivery (within 3 miles of the restaurant); order online www.bigalsbbq.com or by calling 214-350-2649.

Bulla Gastrobar. Spanish restaurant at Legcy West in Plano is hosting a New Year's Day three course brunch menu, plus $6 mimosas and sangrias. Choices include Avocado Toast, Watermelon Salad, Smoked Salmon Montaditos, Garbanzo Frito, Grilled Flatbread, Benedict, Pork Hash, Burger, Huevos Bravos, Huevos ‘Bulla’, Steak + Eggs, Chicken & Waffles, Bikini, Torrija, Flan de Coco, Blueberry & Ricotta Pancakes, Churros con Chocolate, or Hazelnut waffles. $27.

City Works at The Star in Frisco hosts a Rock N’ Roll recovery brunch with dishes such as the Jon Bun Jovi, Chak Shuka Khan, and the Johnny Hash. 10 am-3 pm. Reservations online or call 469-850-1850.

Fearing’s Restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas is serving New Year’s Day brunch from 12-3 pm with a three-course menu including jumbo gulf lump crab cake benedict, English Channel John Dory, pan seared Alaskan weathervane scallops, and a sampling of delectable desserts. $100 for adults, $85 for vegetarian and $35 for children, with a complimentary holiday cocktail. Reservations on Open Table or call 214-922-4848.

Mercat Bistro. Open for brunch from 10 am–3 pm. Reserve at: www.mercatbistro.com.

Mi Dia From Scratch. Special menu includes Chicken Y Waffles and Huevos Rancheros, available to-go via curbside pickup or for dine-in. 11 am-3 pm. Available at all three locations: Grapevine, Plano, and Flower Mound. 817-421-4277.

Norma's Cafe. All five locations - Oak Cliff, North Dallas, Frisco, Park Lane, and Plano - will be serving free samples of black-eyed peas with all dine-in and to-go orders, and traditional meals for purchase including special menu items of corned beef and cabbage. They're also hosting a contest to win Chicken Fried Steak for a Year. Purchase 2 Family Pack Meals, receive a free Mile High Pie. 8 am-8 pm.

The Rustic. Hangover Cure Brunch from 10 am-3 pm, with free live music beginning at 12:30 pm.

Sloane's Corner. Special two-course brunch with shared Breakfast Pastries, Deviled Eggs, Cherry Tomato Bruschetta, Lemon Curd Ricotta Pancakes, Smoked Salmon Avocado Toast, or Prime Beef Burger with fries. 11 am-3 pm. Call 214-484-1395 or reserve online.

Snooze, An A.M. Eatery. In addition to regular menu, look for seasonal dishes like Peppermint Bark Pancakes topped with spiced cocoa sauce and peppermint bark, Jalapeno & Pomegranate Glazed Bacon, and the Holiday Harvest Bowl with butternut squash, sweet potato, onions, poblano peppers, corn, pork belly lardons, and poached egg. Snooze will also offer Holiday Kits with hot cocoa recipes, greeting cards, and choice of Holiday Harvest Egg Casserole, Cranberry French Toast Bake, or Holiday Pancake Party Kit, along with a jazz playlist. Kits come with spinach-arugula-kale salad, fruit salad, and bacon. Order 24 hours in advance, available through January 2.

Yardbird. Southern restaurant downtown is open New Year's Day with a limited-edition holiday menu for brunch from 10 am-4 pm, in plus regular menu available to-go. Dining in menu includes Charleston she-crab soup, Wagyu beef carpaccio, prime rib with pimento cheese grits, halibut, truffled gnocchi with mushrooms, and red velvet cake. 10 am-9 pm. Order online or call 469-208-2441.