These Dallas restaurants are open for New Year's Eve 2020 dining

It's hard to say whether this New Year's Eve merits a celebration, but this roundup is perfect if you're on the fence. Do you strictly follow the advice of professionals who encourage you to stay home, stay home, stay home? Or do you go with those who say that restaurants are your least likely place to catch COVID-19 and support your local business?

The good thing about this list is that it includes only venues that are still accepting reservations. (Some other places have already cut it off.) This list only shows you what's available. We're saving you time!

Here are the options available if you want to ring in the New Year someplace besides your couch:

Al Biernat's will host a celebration at both Oak Lawn and North Dallas locations with reservations for three seatings: 5/5:30 pm, 7/7:30 pm, or 9 pm and later. Oak Lawn 214-219-2201, Al Biernat’s North 972-239-3400.

Big Al’s. Buy One Get One Free Rack of Rib Special for $28 available December 31 and Jan 1, and every Saturday through January. The restaurant is also featuring Hoppin' John for $10 Quart/$35 Gallon and Cornbread $5 a Quarter Pan. Big Al’s will close at 4pm on New Year’s Eve and Day -- regular operating hours are Monday-Saturday from 10:30am-8pm. The restaurant also offers online ordering through chownow, curbside pick-up and delivery (within 3 miles of the restaurant); order online www.bigalsbbq.com or by calling 214-350-2649.

Bulla Gastrobar at Legacy West in Plano. Four-course New Year's Eve dinner menu and complimentary toast at midnight for those that dine in. Guests can also enjoy 25% off select sparkling wine bottles. Course include Tartar de Atun, Serrano Manchego, Carpaccio de Salmon, Albondigas, Canelones, Montaditos, Gambas al Ajillo, Short Ribs, Pescado Panaderas, Arroz Caldoso, Churros, Flan, or Cheesecake. $60. 972-805-4590.

City Works at The Star in Frisco hosts a Brew's Eve special dinner with filet medallions with bleu cheese mashed potatoes, short rib with creamy grits, Cajun linguine with blackened chicken and Andouille sausage, or steak sandwich with French onion soup-style grilled onions and smoked provolone. Brew Year’s Eve specials along with the entire a la carte menu are available for takeout. Reservations online or call 469-850-1850.

Commons Club. Restaurant at Virgin Hotel features three-course meal with amuse bouche and mignardises for $100 per person, reservations from 6-7:30 pm; or a four-course meal with amuse bouche, mignardises, and a Moet & Chandon champagne toast, for $150 per person, reservations from 8:30-10 pm. Wine pairings are also available for each seating, with DJ from 6 pm-1 am.

Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse. The Colony restaurant has a special four-course meal with tuna carpaccio, saffron tagliatelle with slow braised duck, petite filet mignon with crab and shrimp, blueberry cheesecake. 5 pm-12 am. $85 per person. Regular meu also available. Reservations 469-772-4810.

Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse. Special dishes for New Year's Eve include Stone Crab Claws and Bone In Filet with choice of Alaskan King Crab Truffle Butter or Petit Cold Water Lobster Tail with Yuzu Hollandaise. Starts at $95. Special dessert of Godiva Chocolate Cheesecake. Dallas, Frisco, and Fort Worth.

Draft Sports Bar & Lounge at Sheraton Dallas Hotel will be open New Year's Eve with delicious eats and special holiday cocktails.

Elm & Good. New Year’s Eve “Maskquerade Dinner” Menu with choices from Lobster Bisque, Red Kuri Squash Agnolotti, warm Goat Cheese, Demases Farms Black-Eyed Peas, 44 Farms Beef Tenderloin, Pumpkin Seed Crusted Halibut, Lion’s Mane Mushroom Paella, Raspberry Crème Brulee, warm Fudgy Brownie. $150 per person.

Encina. Four-course special menu with a complimentary champagne toast for $75. 5–11 pm. Reservations can be made online.

Fearing's Restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton. Four-course menu includes cognac scented lobster bisque, surf & turf carpaccio, mustard and herb-crusted lamb chops, prime beef “Wellington,” and a “Dessert Symphony” of three delectable sweet treats. 5-10 pm. $225 for adults, $125 for vegetarian, and $35 for children, and includes a glass of champagne and caviar. Reserve on Open Table or call 214-922-4848.

Holy Grail Pub. Four-course meal includes smoked salmon crotini, oyster rockefeller soup, pork Wellington, champagne cake with candied raspberries. 7 pm. $50 includes drink pairing. 972-377-6633 or mgr@holygrailpub.com.

Ida Claire. Five-course dinner paired with a spirit or craft cocktail from Lockwood Distillery includes steak, scallops, duck, chocolate, and champagne. 7-9:30 pm. $90 per person. Guests are invited to stay and enjoy a live DJ and sip on cocktail specials from 9:30 pm-midnight. Call 214-377-8227 or email the restaurant at idaclaire@ida-claire.com.

Knife Dallas. Steakhouse will offer both dine in and take out with a menu of steaks, charcuterie, bacon and ham tastings, sausages, sandwiches, salads, and pasta dishes. Meal will eature Bollinger Champagne's R.D. Brut 2004. 5-10 pm.

LAW at Four Seasons. Six-course menu features choices from Beef Tenderloin Carpaccio, Duck Raviolo, Chilean Seabass, Bacon Wrapped Pheasant Breast, vegan option, Champagne Mousse Cake, or Boozy Fudge Brownie with Guinness Ganache, Bailey's Chantilly and Bourbon Caramel. $120 per person, includes complimentary glass of champagne. Add wine pairings for $60. 972 717 2420.

Mansion Restaurant at Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek. Five-course menu features choices from hirame, chestnut veloute, Main lobster fagattini, black cod cioppino, A Bar N Ranch Wagyu beef culotte with black truffle potato, champagne sorbet, chocolate orte, hazelnut creme brulee. 6–9:30 pm. $165 per person and $60 per child (ages 4-12). Wine pairing is $125. 214-443-4747.

Mercat Bistro. New Year’s Eve dinner created by Executive Chef Taylor Kearney. Reserve at: www.mercatbistro.com.

North Italia. Festive three-course menu features house favorites and holiday specials. Choice from crab risotto with melted leek and English peas, Butternut Squash Agnolotti , Lobster Fra Diavolo with shrimp and mafaldine pasta. Cocktail include “Spritz D’Oro” with Crop Meyer lemon vodka, Salerno blood orange, limoncello, Moet & Chandon champagne; and “Apericena” with Raspberry infused select, Nonino aperitivo, and sparkling rosé. $60 per person. Menu also available for takeout and delivery orders via DoorDash and Olo.

Palmer's Hot Chicken. “Haul it Home” menu includes tenders, cluckers, catfish, cole slaw, collard greens, and mac n cheese. $10-$65. Order by 12/30 at 6 pm. Pickup 12/30 by 9 pm. 972-863-9366.

Sloane's Corner. Special decadent menu for dine-in or to-go with caviar, Prime Ribeye, and Roasted Halibut. $98 per person, champagne toast and gifts included. 5 pm-12 am. Call 214-484-1395 or reserve online.

Truluck's. Four-course menu includes Prime Ribeye, Chateaubriand, and South African Lobster Tail. $150 per person. 4-11 pm. Reservations required. Curbside service will not be available. Uptown 214-220-2401, Southlake 817-912-0500.

Uchi. Omakase with bonito truffle, toyosu selection, seared scallop butternut, turnip, pepitas, bluefin crudo, intermezzo yuzu, lamb loin kinoko ragout, lobster tomato curry, a-5 miyazaki nigiri black truffle. $225 dinner for two available in-restaurant only; optional $30 white truffles supplement.

Uchibā. Omakase with pomegranate sorbet, oyster ikura, madai crudo japanese bream, pork rib with smoked parsnip purée, toyosu selection a5 tartare, fennel apple salad endive, avokatsu avocado katsu, sashimi selection otoro, wagyu ribeye. $150 dinner for two available in-restaurant only.

Yardbird. Southern restaurant downtown is open all day New Year's Eve with a limited-edition holiday menu for dinner, plus regular menu available to-go. Dining in menu includes Charleston she-crab soup, Wagyu beef carpaccio, prime rib with pimento cheese grits, halibut, truffled gnocchi with mushrooms, and red velvet cake. 10 am-9 pm. Order online or call 469-208-2441.