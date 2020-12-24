The 12 best ways to celebrate New Year's Eve around Dallas-Fort Worth

It has been one mighty strange year, and even though it wouldn't have seemed possible even a few months ago, there will be actual in-person New Year's Eve celebrations to attend if you're so inclined. Each of them promise to keep attendees safe by adhering to the latest COVID-19 protocols, including limited capacity, but each person should weigh the risks associated with gathering in groups.

Below are some of the best options being offered around Dallas-Fort Worth.

Reunion Tower Over The Top NYE

The absolute best way to celebrate safely — aside from staying at home — is to view the annual fireworks at Reunion Tower from a vehicle somewhere near the downtown Dallas area. Reunion Tower’s 10-minute show features pyrotechnics fired from 560 feet above ground, along with LED lighting effects visible for miles around. Prime locations include downtown Dallas and along the Trinity River, but there is no on-site viewing allowed.

Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark presents Epic New Year - Cruise Around the World

Epic Waters in Grand Prairie is setting sail to welcome in the New Year with an evening full of socially distanced, family-friendly fun. Guests can ring in the New Year throughout the day as the park will lower a giant rubber duck several times throughout the day for a number of different time zones, beginning at 3 pm CST, with the biggest drop being at midnight. There will be socially distant zones so everyone can enjoy the "ball" drop. There will also be a variety of food served from around the world to go along with the different countries.

New Year's at the Symphony

Both the Dallas Symphony Orchestra and Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra will put on concerts on New Year's Eve. New Year's Eve with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra at Meyerson Symphony Center will toast the New Year with lively waltzes from the Strauss dynasty honoring the most prestigious of New Year’s musical traditions. The audience can stay afterward to ring in the New Year at the exclusive Meyerson ‘Til Midnight after-party. Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra presents Prohibition: A New Year’s Eve Celebration at Will Rogers Memorial Center will feature performers Madison Claire Parks, Myra Maud, and Bronson Norris Murphy as the orchestra takes a trip back in time to ring in 2021 in roaring '20s style.

W Dallas New Year's Eve Party 2021- The Hideout Roaring '20s

The Hideout Roaring '20s at the W Dallas Hotel will be a speakeasy-style party where guests will enjoy hours of prepaid drinks, a roaring '20s theme, and a trio of DJs to help them ring in the New Year at Cook Hall & Great Room. Guests can opt for VIP in the Great Room and get two extra hours of prepaid drinks. There are also VIP upgrades like premium seating near the dance floor, Veuve Champagne and bottle/s of premium liquor, assorted mixers, and a personal cocktail waitress.

Legacy Hall presents NYE 2021 Mask-erade Party

Legacy Hall in Plano will present a glamorous New Year's Eve with the party band Graceland Ninjaz, mixes by DJ Yuna & DJ Cantu on the 2nd and 3rd floor, two huge balloon drops at midnight, a champagne toast, and more. Guests are encouraged to slip on their fanciest mask and grab a bite from any of the 20 artisanal eateries.

Texas Live presents New Year's Eve 2021 NYE Live

Texas Live in Arlington will ring in the New Year with help from the party band Emerald City All Stars, multiple DJs, confetti cannons, party favors, and a Midnight Ball Drop. The Emerald Package includes a reserved table, access to all venues inside Texas Live!, and a bottle of Champagne, while the Gold Package includes access to Sports & Social, Rangers Republic, Lockhart's & Ram Backyard, free game play inside Sports & Social, and four drink tickets to any venue.

NYElectric W Dallas Rooftop New Year's Eve Party 2021

The second party at the W Dallas Hotel will take place upstairs at Altitude, where guests will dance to beats of three DJs, enjoy a prepaid premium bar, and witness the glitzy Dallas skyline and fireworks.

AC Hotel Fort Worth presents Great Gatsby Themed NYE Party

This Great Gatsby-themed party at AC Hotel Fort Worth includes an open wine & beer bar, live music from the Latin Express Band, and a champagne toast at midnight. All packages also include an overnight room, 2 pm late checkout, and two tickets to the party. Guests are required to wear masks when not eating or drinking. Social distancing will be encouraged, and room capacity limitations observed.

The Statler presents The Royal Masquerade Ball

The Stater Dallas is hosting a regal evening of celebration in The Statler Ballroom to ring in the New Year. In addition to complimentary Champagne, hors d’oeuvres, and an open bar, there will be a full casino experience. Each guest will receive $10,000 worth of casino chips to play the night away. Tickets can be purchased individually or by tables of 10 and include discounted hotel room rates, party favors, and more. Guests can also select a dinner ticket that includes a three-course meal.

Canvas Hotel Dallas presents Time Traveler’s Ball

This time-bending event at Canvas Hotel in Dallas offers attendees two floors of the hotel to explore, a celebratory champagne toast, party favors, and midnight snacks. Guests are encouraged to come dressed in theme as any decade of their choosing. Tying into the ball motif, the property is asking that guests mask up in style. The property’s Gallery Rooftop Lounge will be ideal to enjoy the fireworks as the clock strikes midnight. The event will also feature live music from local favorites DJVsViolin, DJVsDrummer, and Sonia Kilo.

The Beeman Hotel presents Happy Nue Year

The Beeman Hotel in Dallas will celebrates the “Nue” year in collaboration with Texas’ Nue Vodka & Chandon. This celebration offers attendees one welcome drink, a champagne toast at midnight, and party favors. The event will also feature live music by local favorite DJ Prophesy all night long.